Sen. Cruz Asks Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg the Unsparing Questions

The Senate hearing with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Tuesday was the usual waste of time one has come to expect from congressional committees. The one exception was the questions asked by Senator Ted Cruz.

Leaders, Senators Chuck Grassley and Dianne Feinstein don’t know anything about the topic nor do most of the congressional interviewers. That resulted in softball questioning with little or no follow up.

The senators concentrated on Cambridge Analytica, a UK firm that improperly collected the information of millions of Facebook users. The Senate ignored the same activities conducted by Barack Obama’s Organizing for America.

The big concern from the senators was about privacy. How ironic that the government is worried about our privacy.

Mr. Zuckerberg said he is going to take down hate speech – even more than they allegedly do now. Unfortunately, Zuckerberg is using very left-wing fact-checkers and that makes one wonder how he defines hate speech.

The best moment came when Senator Ted Cruz addressed the question on the minds of many. He is the one senator who grilled Mr. Zuckerberg unsparingly.