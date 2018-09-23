Sen. Dems Reveal Their Plan of Attack Against Judge Kavanaugh

The Senate Judiciary Democrats plan to attack Judge Kavanaugh dating back to his high school years. They begin with the premise that he is guilty until proven innocent and guilty because he is a conservative. He will be afforded no due process.

If Democrats win this one, no Republican will ever again be appointed.

NO DUE PROCESS, GUILTY UNTIL PROVEN INNOCENT

Sadly, “journalists” like Chris Cuomo claim that the presumption of innocence only applies to court cases. It does not apply in the court of public opinion. That should alarm Americans.

Without a scintilla of evidence — in fact, the evidence all points to Judge Kavanaugh’s innocence — the Democrats, the media, and the public apparently believe the judge is guilty until proven innocent.

They believe Ms. Blasey-Ford. Why? No one even knows what she looks like and her story keeps changing. Plus, she can’t even remember most of it, including the year it occurred or where.

They believe her because she is a woman. Why? Some women can be very duplicitous just like some men.

MAN-HATING SEN. HIRONO WILL GRILL HIM ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL

Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, who last week told men to “shut up, sit down…and do the right thing” in regard to allegations of sexual misconduct against Judge Kavanaugh that occurred almost four decades ago, plans to grill him about his high school behavior.

“We want to hear — I would be wanting to hear what kind of environment it was in high school,” Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, said Sunday during an interview with CNN’s “State of the Union.”

She explains that she believes Ms. Blasey Ford because of his political views, which are conservative.

She doesn’t hide it.

Tapper asked her whether Kavanaugh should receive the “same presumption of innocence as anyone else in America?”

She does not because he is a conservative.

“I put his denial in the context of everything that I know about him in terms of how he approaches his cases.”

“When I say that he is very outcome driven, he has an ideological agenda, very outcome driven, and I could sit here and talk to you about some of the cases that exemplifies his ability to be fair.”

She also went on an abortion rant.

In her mind, and in the mind of so many others, Brett Kavanaugh is a sexual predator because of his political ideology.

Watch:

Sen. Dick Durbin, a bona fide hack will also explore the Judge’s high school years and the possibility that there was heavy drinking. He sees that as evidence, but don’t anyone dare repeat the stories of Ms. Blasey-Ford’s wild past.

Watch:

CREEPY PORN LAWYER AND LADY JUSTICE

Porn star Stormy Daniels’ creepy attorney, Michael Avenatti, claimed without evidence Saturday that other women may soon also accuse Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault.

“All indications are that Dr. Ford is not alone. Buckle up – that includes you Mark Judge. #Basta,” the “creepy porn lawyer” tweeted.

All indications are that Dr. Ford is not alone. Buckle up – that includes you Mark Judge. #Basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 23, 2018

It isn’t hard to find women to make false accusations. All they have to do is drag a hundred-dollar bill through a trailer park, you never know what they’ll find.

Judge Jeanine addressed the damage to Lady Justice as Democrats turn our system of due process and innocent until proven guilty upside down. That is the goal after all.

We should all be afraid.

Watch:

THE POLLS SHOW THEY’RE ATTACKS ARE WORKING

All ten Senate Judiciary Democrats have refused to appear on Fox News Sunday, Chris Wallace announced today. It’s obvious why. They have declared war on Judge Kavanaugh, and for that matter, any Republican nominee for the Supreme Court. The goal is to defeat Republicans both at the Supreme Court and the election.

Democrats are reportedly 12 points ahead in the polls for November and they believe it is because they are winning the war of words thanks to the complicit media. Judge Kavanaugh has become the martyr. While everyone is talking about Kavanaugh, no one is talking about the great economy.

A Fox News poll released Sunday found 50 percent of voters, if they had a direct say, would vote against confirming him to the high court, while just 40 percent would back him. That works out to a 10-percentage point deficit, down 9 points since the previous Fox poll in August.

That tracks with other polling that shows the judge’s support slipping among the public — though it’s not yet clear it will derail his confirmation.

Driving the poor showing is voters’ tendency to believe his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford.

The only reason to believe her is because of the media and the Democrats. They are winning in the court of public opinion. They won over the mob.