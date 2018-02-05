Sen. Doc Released Stating Clinton Associates Fed Info to British Ex-Spy

The Senate Judiciary Committee released a document Monday [see below] with information about a second memo written by Christopher Steele. This is the criminal referral on Christopher Steele. Although heavily redacted, it appears to show that the former British spy closely coordinated with Clinton associates and the Obama administration.

In other words, Steele took information from the Clinton associates and fed it to the Obama State Department in what was likely a plot to take down then-candidate Trump.

The Senate Judiciary’s criminal referral targeting Steele filed on Jan. 4 by Republican Sens. Chuck Grassley, of Iowa, and Lindsey Graham, of South Carolina, accuses Steele of lying about the dissemination of the dossier.

The document appears to confirm some level of coordination between the Clinton circle of associates and the Obama administration in the effort to seek damaging information about then-candidate Trump.

The additional Steele memo used information from a foreign source (Russia?) and Steele himself is a foreigner. Our Democrats collude with foreigners, including Russians, for their opposition research and then appear to use it to attempt to influence the election.

A Convoluted Scheme

In a convoluted scheme outlined in the referral, the foreign source gave the information to an unnamed associate of Hillary and Bill Clinton, who then gave the information to an unnamed official in the Obama State Department, who then gave the information to Steele. Steele wrote a report based on the information, but the redacted version of the referral does not say what Steele did with the report after that.

The unnamed parties appear to be Hillary’s “political fixer” and her closes associate, Cody Shearer. Much-reviled Sidney Blumenthal is also involved as is State Department official Jonathan Winer.

Accounts in the Guardian and the Washington Post indicate Shearer was in contact with Steele who was in contact with Obama State Department official Jonathan Winer during the 2016 campaign.

When Grassley and Graham filed the referral with the Justice Department on Jan. 4, the document was classified (although the two senators released an unclassified cover letter announcing the referral).

It is not known how this second memo was used.

Calls for an Emergency Declassification of Senate Document

The DoJ has likely over-classified the document — the FBI even redacted the names of newspaper articles. The Senate Judiciary has called for an emergency de-classification because it supports and adds to the information released by the House Intelligence Committee.

The referral “contains verbatim quotes from the [Carter Page surveillance] application that are not included in the [House Intelligence Committee] memo”. To be more specific, the referral quotes the application’s descriptions of Steele’s statements to the FBI about his contacts with the media” but the quotes are all redacted.

Information related to Steele’s lying was redacted. This is important information because Steele was the FBI’s trusted and reliable source.

Also redacted are Steele’s statements to the press which the FBI seems to have presented to the FISC (Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court) when applying for a warrant to spy on Carter Page and, it appears, the Trump team.

