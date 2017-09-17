Sen. Feinstein Justified Her Religious Test for Judicial Nominees

Senator Dianne Feinstein evaluated two of Trump’s candidates for the Michigan Supreme Court, Justices Joan Larsen and Notre Dame Law School Professor Amy Coney Barrett, by using a religious litmus test. It’s not allowed under the Constitution.

They are nominees to federal appeals courts based in Cincinnati, Ohio and Chicago, Illinois. She referenced one speech in particular that was written 20 years ago.

Feinstein said during the hearing: “When you read your speeches, the conclusion one draws is that the dogma lives loudly within you. And that’s of concern, when you come to big issues that large numbers of people have fought for for years in this country.”

She justified her questions during an interview on CNN which you can hear in the clip below, harking back to her Catholic school days.

Feinstein and other representatives have forgotten Article VI’s admonition that “no religious Test shall ever be required as a Qualification to any Officer or public Trust under the United States.”

Al Franken did the same thing, quoting the hate group Southern Poverty Law Center. Dick Durbin (D-IL), and Mazie Hirono (D-HI) all took shots at Barrett’s faith and suggested that she wouldn’t be able to do the job of a judge because of her Catholic faith. They are all far-left.