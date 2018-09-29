Sen. Flake’s Screaming ‘Victims’ Were George Soros Babes

By
S.Noble
-
0

George Soros funded the ‘sexual victim’ scream in the elevator with Sen. Jeff Flake. The screaming leftists blasted the Arizona Republican at the US Capitol Friday morning in an elevator. Apparently anyone can approach our senators. They could have had weapons.

He was on his way to the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing where he had just announced, he would be voting to confirm Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

From there, he ran into the back room with commie Chris Coons and you know the rest.

Republicans are easy. They don’t realize nothing is real with these people. This was a well-planned, well–executed operation by the far-left.

THEIR WELL-REHEARSED SPIEL

The Soros women, who claimed to be victims, berated him for his intended vote supporting Kavanaugh, screaming, “This is not tolerable!”

“You have children in your family. Think about them! I have two children. I cannot imagine that for the next 50 years they will have to have someone in the Supreme Court who has been accused of violating a young girl. What are you doing, sir?!” one of the women yelled while blocking the elevator door.

Flake kept nodding silently, head down.

THE CAGEY SOROS BABES

Phony Soros babes Ana Maria Archila and Maria Gallagher were seen in a photo celebrating soon after.

Archila is the co-executive director for the left-wing group, Center for Popular Democracy and the Center for Popular Democracy Action Fund, which is heavily funded by Soros. Her Twitter feed has no mention of her sexual assault narrative but is filled with activist photos and videos.

“George Soros is one of the largest funders to the CPD. Soros provided the CPD with $130,000 from the Foundation to Promote Open Society in 2014 and $1,164,500 in 2015. Soros provided an additional $705,000 from the Open Society Policy Center in 2016,” the Free Beacon had previously reported.

THE MEDIA THEN OBEDIENTLY INTERVIEWED THEM

The plants were then interviewed by the complicit media.

Leave a Reply