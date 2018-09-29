Sen. Flake’s Screaming ‘Victims’ Were George Soros Babes

George Soros funded the ‘sexual victim’ scream in the elevator with Sen. Jeff Flake. The screaming leftists blasted the Arizona Republican at the US Capitol Friday morning in an elevator. Apparently anyone can approach our senators. They could have had weapons.

He was on his way to the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing where he had just announced, he would be voting to confirm Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

From there, he ran into the back room with commie Chris Coons and you know the rest.

Republicans are easy. They don’t realize nothing is real with these people. This was a well-planned, well–executed operation by the far-left.

THEIR WELL-REHEARSED SPIEL

The Soros women, who claimed to be victims, berated him for his intended vote supporting Kavanaugh, screaming, “This is not tolerable!”

“You have children in your family. Think about them! I have two children. I cannot imagine that for the next 50 years they will have to have someone in the Supreme Court who has been accused of violating a young girl. What are you doing, sir?!” one of the women yelled while blocking the elevator door.

Flake kept nodding silently, head down.

WOW — CNN shows a sexual assault victim absolutely shredding @JeffFlake for announcing he’ll vote for Kavanaugh. “You’re telling all women that they don’t matter, that they should just stay quiet because if they tell you what happened to them you are going to ignore them.” pic.twitter.com/lgLeECzpWC — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 28, 2018

THE CAGEY SOROS BABES

Phony Soros babes Ana Maria Archila and Maria Gallagher were seen in a photo celebrating soon after.

These two heroes, who confronted @JeffFlake this morning, just changed the course of the Kavanaugh process. We❤️you so much, @AnaMariaArchil2 and Maria Gallagher. #StopKavanaugh pic.twitter.com/Hd4gxLWcCE — Make the Road Action (@MaketheRoadAct) September 28, 2018

Archila is the co-executive director for the left-wing group, Center for Popular Democracy and the Center for Popular Democracy Action Fund, which is heavily funded by Soros. Her Twitter feed has no mention of her sexual assault narrative but is filled with activist photos and videos.

Who is Ana Maria Archila Gualy? pic.twitter.com/SWeGENeM9m — Lyanne Melendez (@LyanneMelendez) September 28, 2018

“George Soros is one of the largest funders to the CPD. Soros provided the CPD with $130,000 from the Foundation to Promote Open Society in 2014 and $1,164,500 in 2015. Soros provided an additional $705,000 from the Open Society Policy Center in 2016,” the Free Beacon had previously reported.

THE MEDIA THEN OBEDIENTLY INTERVIEWED THEM

The plants were then interviewed by the complicit media.

Ana Maria Archila, who confronted Sen. Flake in an elevator, says she had a message he needed to hear. “I wanted him to really stay there and be present and think of the people he loves… And I wanted him to be a hero. To show up for his children. For my children. For myself.” pic.twitter.com/hXoF6tvlMR — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) September 29, 2018

“I think he wanted to be anywhere else but in that elevator… he had a really hard time looking me in the face.” Ana Maria Archila, one of the women who confronted Senator Jeff Flake in a lift over Brett Kavanaugh hearing, on how the senator reacted#newsnight pic.twitter.com/h9y1HmhTyY — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) September 28, 2018