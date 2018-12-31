Sen. Graham’s Working with Trump on Syria Withdrawal

Senator Lindsey Graham has been meeting with President Trump to help him organize a plan for any withdrawal from Syria. He says the President has assured him that he won’t withdraw the troops until ISIS is permanently destroyed; Iran doesn’t fill in the vacuum; and the Kurds are protected.

I learned a lot from President @realDonaldTrump about our efforts in Syria that was reassuring. (1/3) — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) December 30, 2018

The President will make sure any withdrawal from Syria will be done in a fashion to ensure: 1) ISIS is permanently destroyed. 2) Iran doesn’t fill in the back end, and 3) our Kurdish allies are protected. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) December 30, 2018

President @realDonaldTrump is talking with our commanders and working with our allies to make sure these three objectives are met as we implement the withdrawal. (3/3) — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) December 30, 2018

CNN tried to say Obama pulled out of Iraq with a status of forces agreement and Graham called him on it. “No, that’s a bunch of bullshit. Pardon my French. That’s a complete lie.”

CNN’s Dana Bash on Obama pulling out of Iraq: “But he did it because there was a status of forces agreement with Iraq, right?” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC): “No, that’s a bunch of bullshit. Pardon my French. That’s a complete lie.” pic.twitter.com/z1wKm60UVz — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) December 30, 2018