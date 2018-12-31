Sen. Graham’s Working with Trump on Syria Withdrawal

By
S.Noble
-
0

Senator Lindsey Graham has been meeting with President Trump to help him organize a plan for any withdrawal from Syria. He says the President has assured him that he won’t withdraw the troops until ISIS is permanently destroyed; Iran doesn’t fill in the vacuum; and the Kurds are protected.

CNN tried to say Obama pulled out of Iraq with a status of forces agreement and Graham called him on it. “No, that’s a bunch of bullshit. Pardon my French. That’s a complete lie.”

Leave a Reply