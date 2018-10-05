Sen. Grassley Unleashed! He Pummels Schumer, Democrats — Fabulous!

Sen. Chuck Grassley let Senate Minority leader Chuck Schumer have it on Fox News this morning. He told the panel of Fox & Friends that Democrats only wanted to have the FBI look at Mark Judge, but then they moved the goal posts and insisted on looking at about 12 people. They are still not satisfied.

Go back to July 10th, he reminded the viewers, when Schumer said he was going to do everything under the sun to defeat this candidate.

Grassley characterizes the confirmation as the Demolition Derby of these Democrats. They should be concerned with Judge Kavanaugh’s qualifications, but they have never been at issue, he said. Only secondary things have been at issue.

.@ChuckGrassley: “I’ve been trying to have a fair and thorough and open hearing and I think we have done exactly that.” pic.twitter.com/2VZAkDDAXB — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 5, 2018

He also blasted the media and Schumer again yesterday.

“I would never use the word ‘fake news'”, he told the media, but he basically suggested that as the policemen of our Democratic system of government, they aren’t living up to their mandate.

He then went on to explain what has been going on with the love affair of the media with the anti-Kavanaugh protesters. The media said they were only interested in interviewing anti-Kavanaugh protesters. “Now that’s a bias none of you should be proud of,” he concluded.

It’s a good try on Grassley’s part and we need more senators/representatives to do the exact same thing, but the so-called journalists can’t be embarrassed or self-reflective. They are an arm of the Democrat Party.

Sen. Chuck Grassley calls for collegiality, telling the media, “You folks can have something to do with it.” “I would never use the word ‘fake news.’ I consider you folks policemen to our Democratic system of government, but I want to show you where some of you have bias.” pic.twitter.com/3RiJUpe9lJ — ABC News (@ABC) October 4, 2018