Sen. Jeff Flake Was Deceiving the Senate Judiciary All Along

Jeff Flake was never going to vote in favor of Brett Kavanaugh. Even while he was pressuring the Senate Judiciary to kowtow to Ms. Blasey as they tried to get his vote, he knew he wasn’t going to vote for the judge.

CPAC Chair Matt Schlapp says Jeff Flake is the only senator giving the Republicans a hard time on Ms. Blasey and the Kavanaugh vote.

Ms. Blasey said she must tell her story in front of the Senate in a full hearing as soon as possible. The Judiciary agreed. Then she said she couldn’t possibly make it on any of the available days or in any of the ways offered. They tried to accomodate her.

Democrats pilloried Republicans for not contacting her but they made numerous contacts, at least they tried to.

Then Blasey said she wouldn’t fly on a plane. After that excuse was universally mocked, she said she needed more time. Now she says she will testify but not Monday and she doesn’t know what day or time she will be available. Oh, and those conditions by which she must testify — she won’t accept them.

The Atlantic says it’s all so rushed that she doesn’t have time to figure out what to wear.

Conclusion — Republicans are bullying her!

If the Democrats delay one more week, it won’t be possible to confirm Brett Kavanaugh before the election due to Senate rules.

Flake has insisted he needed to hear her testimony, but as it happens, he was never going to vote for Judge Kavanaugh. He deliberately sabotaged the GOP and plans to vote present on Monday or whenever the vote takes place.

Flake has done all he could to help the Democrats delay the confirmation.

He is a liberal and he hates Trump. We should have seen this coming.

MS. BLASEY FORD EXCUSES

As Blasey plays Republicans for fools, be sure to thank Jeff Flake.

Sen. Orrin Hatch has had enough. He sent out Twitter bombs on the issue earlier today. Some of the tweets follow.

Tuesday night letter: Dr. Ford’s lawyers describe Dr. Ford’s fear of being subjected to “Interrogation” “In front of two dozen U.S. Senators on national television” Senators: Ok, outside counsel can question. Today: “Actually it must be Senators.” https://t.co/AoSdiSNRC6 — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) September 22, 2018

Two nights ago Dr Ford’s legal team sent a long list of demands to Chairman Grassley’s team as conditions under which Dr. Ford is willing to testify. A few points on that discussion as we wait to hear whether Dr Ford will be willing to testify (thread)https://t.co/D73dGHy2NA — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) September 22, 2018

This thread does a very good job laying out how ridiculous the excuses have been for Ford’s lawyer and just how much the committee has bent over backwards to accommodate her. https://t.co/LhqXpnJ1aV — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) September 22, 2018

After 5 days of delays, days in between replies as the lawyers continued countless media appearances, the committee requested response by 5 PM yesterday. They then extended to 10 PM Then they extended again until 2:30 today Further delay is strong signal this is about politics — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) September 22, 2018

The lawyers also said Judge Kavanaugh would need to testify first, before Dr. Ford. Judge Kavanaugh would be forced yo answer about a Washington Post article detailing allegations, not the words of his accuser. An obvious nonstarter. — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) September 22, 2018

We are absolutely sympathetic to limitations with regard to travel, which is why Chairman Grassley has repeatedly offered to send staff directly to Dr. Ford in California, so that travel would not be necessary. — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) September 22, 2018

With threats being made to the Fords, the Kavanaughs, and lawmakers, “Holding the hearing Wednesday honors your request for a later hearing date while recognizing that Judge Kavanaugh is entitled to due process. It is the fairest option for both parties.” https://t.co/D73dGHy2NA pic.twitter.com/NAZX0tXEaa — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) September 22, 2018