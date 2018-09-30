Sen. Lindsey Graham Was Amazing on This Week

By
S.Noble
-
0

Senator Graham was amazing during an interview with George Stephanopoulos on This Week on Sunday. It’s worth watching below. The leftists on social media are tearing him apart for it which tells you he was effective.

If you want a good barometer of what the hate-filled leftists are thinking, especially in Hollywood and the dishonest media, look no further than Jim Carrey or Jonathan Capeheart.

I got those from the Rosie O’Donnell Twitter page. She retweeted these vile comments.

Lindsey Graham was amazing on This Week. So now the left has to demonize him with ad hominem attacks.

Leave a Reply