Sen. Manchin Wanted to “Beat the Living Crap Out of” His Opponent

Democratic incumbent Sen. Joe Manchin (D., W.V.) said he wanted to “beat the living crap out of” his Republican opponent during their debate, at a campaign rally in Marmet, according to the Free Beacon.

“You might have seen the debate the other night,” Manchin said. “I want to tell you something.”

“It took every bit of my discipline not to beat the living crap out of them,” he said to cheers from the audience of several dozen Democrats at the George Buckley Community Center.

“Here’s what I’m thinking,” Manchin continued. “You don’t come to someone’s state. You don’t come in here and not knowing who we are and just be spewing out horrible things. Every other word was trust, liberal, trust, dishonest, and I’m thinking, ‘Trust?’ Here’s a man who ran for Congress, Patrick Morrisey ran for Congress in New Jersey in 2000. He ran in the primary and got beat, only got 9 percent of the vote. Who trusts who?”

Morrisey grew up in Edison, N.J. but has served as West Virginia’s attorney general since 2013.

Manchin is a surefire vote for Chuck Schumer on all important issues. He won’t vote against abortion although he says he’s pro-life, he votes for Obama health care and anti-gun laws, he is a Clinton-Schumer Democrat who pretends he’s not.

President @realdonaldtrump is campaigning for me on Friday! When is Hillary Clinton coming to campaign for her top supporter, Joe Manchin? #WVsen WATCH–> pic.twitter.com/w02SYkNX5j — AG Patrick Morrisey (@MorriseyWV) October 30, 2018

