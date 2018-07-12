Sen. McCain Bashes President Trump Over NATO

Senator John McCain is at it again. He found the President’s comments about NATO “disappointing” and said it wasn’t representative of the United States. The senator can’t stop bashing the President. That’s not loyal to the party or the country. He disavowed the President’s comments.

“There is little use in parsing the president’s misstatements and bluster, except to say that they are the words of one man. Americans, and their Congress, still believe in the transatlantic alliance and [NATO], and it is clear that our allies still believe in us as well,” McCain said in a statement.

It said the President’s behavior was “unsurprising”.

The President is simply negotiating and has no intention of leaving NATO, but it’s no good to us if they are in bed with Russia.

President Trump could be more diplomatic but he didn’t say anything to the EU that isn’t true. He’s trying to get the EU to pay attention. Germany is “captive to Russia”. They rely on Russia for nearly 70 percent of their gas and energy. The EU snobs have been insulting him and this country, but McCain never says a thing to them.

McCain added that Trump must “reverse his disturbing tendency to show America’s adversaries the deference and esteem” that should be reserved for allies. McCain urged Trump to be “strong and tough” against Putin. Why didn’t he urge Barack Obama to be strong with Russia? Obama was giving away uranium mines to Russia.

“It is up to President Trump to hold Putin accountable for his actions during the meeting in Helsinki. Failure to do so would be a serious indictment of his stewardship of American leadership in the world,” he said.

No one has been tougher on Russia than Trump. That is the truth.