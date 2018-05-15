Sen. McCain Only Offers Best Wishes for One Sick Person

By
S.Noble
-
1
Best Wishes for One!

Former Senator Harry Reid had surgery for pancreatic surgery the same day as First Lady Melania Trump had surgery for a benign mass on her kidneys. Senator McCain kindly wished Harry Reid prayers and best wishes, even though he is ill himself. That is all very nice.

This is his best wishes for Melania…

 

 

THERE WEREN’T ANY.

It looks petty. Perhaps it’s an oversight.

President Trump and First Lady Melania did wish him well.

