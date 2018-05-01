Sen. McCain’s SIL Tweets, Then Deletes a Cryptic Sad and Angry Tweet

John McCain’s son-in-law, the Libertarian publisher of the Federalist, Ben Domenech, tweeted Saturday night that the senator, who is battling a deadly form of brain cancer, asked him to take care of his daughter, Meghan. The tweet also expressed his anger at opponents presumably in vulgar terms.

McCain, a six-term Arizona Republican, was released from the hospital last week. He had been in stable condition at the Mayo Clinic, according to his family and Senate office, following surgery for an intestinal infection related to diverticulitis.

McCain, 81, has been recovering at his family’s retreat near Sedona.

Domenech tweeted at 8:16 p.m. Arizona time, but he deleted the tweet sometime before 10 p.m. This is it:

“John hugged me tonight. He asked me to take care of Meghan. I said I would,” Domenech wrote. “F–k you soulless crazies. F–k you all the way to hell.”

He was likely distraught over his father-in-law’s condition and the pain it’s causing the family, especially his wife Megyn.

Some took shots at Domenech but others were sympathetic.

McCain has terminal brain cancer, but it hasn’t slowed down his attacks on President Trump. His memoir which will include some bashing of the President comes out this year. He reportedly said, “I can speak my mind without fearing the consequences.”

It’s a shock to think he hasn’t been speaking his mind yet. What can we expect when he does?

A Globalist, Senator McCain takes sharp jabs at President Donald Trump in his book, The Restless Wave. One of his comments:

“He has declined to distinguish the actions of our government from the crimes of despotic ones,” McCain writes. “The appearance of toughness, or a reality show facsimile of toughness, seems to matter more than any of our values.”

McCain’s values might be somewhat out of touch with much of the nation. He has repeatedly demonized Trump’s ‘Make America Great Again’ slogan. McCain’s view is of a global citizen embracing open borders, universal healthcare, and engaging in partnerships with people like Chuck Schumer.

McCain has not been back to the Senate since December due to health issues and should give up the seat. Instead, he said he will not run for office again.

In February, McCain and far-left globalist Chris Coons introduced an amnesty bill with no wall. It died in the Senate. They want all DACA to be given amnesty, but all these people laying seige to our border today and every day, caravan or no caravan, are DACA. Do we let them all in? More than half collect welfare. Do we let the whole world in because they too want a better life? Shall we let everyone jump the line ahead of people who try to enter the country legally?

Senator McCain served his nation gallantly as a prisoner of war for years. He suffered greatly and deserves to be honored for it. He is probably a very nice person. That doesn’t mean we have to like him as a senator.

He has served for many years and if he can’t come back to the Senate, he should relinquish the seat.