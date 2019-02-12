Sen. McConnell to Bring Socialist Green New Deal to the Floor for a Vote

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Tuesday that he will bring the Green New Deal to the floor for a vote. The GND resolution was introduced last week by the far-left Progressive lawmakers. The goal is to eliminate all greenhouse-gas emissions within ten years which the Progressives say will create millions of jobs in the massive government bureaucracy this will create.

Every building, every structure, is to be retrofitted or torn down and rebuilt, planes will eventually be unnecessary, and there is still the question of what to do about the flatulent cows.

The deal will pay people who are “unwilling to work.”

With a cagey smile on his face, Senator McConnell told the press, “I’ve noted with great interest the Green New Deal. And we’re going to be voting on that in the Senate. Give everybody an opportunity to go on record and see how they feel about the Green New Deal.”

The resolution was introduced by Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) and Senator Ed Markey (D., Mass.) on Friday, and a FAQ was placed on Cortez’s website. After it was mocked for two days, it was taken down. Cortez, her Chief of Staff, and her adviser, a Professor Robert Hockett of Cornell, all lied and claimed the GOP sent it around. After technically-astute Twitter users confronted the Chief of Staff with the document from the Wayback Machine and a record of the metadata, he admitted he put it up, allegedly in error.

Really? For two days?

This is a way to make clear to Americans who is on the side of this Socialist policy that would completely upend our Capitalist system.

It will be very exciting to see who backs it. We know that the Democratic candidates for President support it.

We hope he livestreams it! Let’s see who shows up. Seventy Democrats said they support it. The President said it looks like a high school term paper and he is correct. This should be quite a show. What do you think?

.@Senatemajldr: “I’ve noted with great interest the Green New Deal. And we’re going to be voting on that in the Senate. Give everybody an opportunity to go on record and see how they feel about the #GreenNewDeal.” pic.twitter.com/1HP5lSDjzM — CSPAN (@cspan) February 12, 2019