Sen Paul Got His Answer on Strzok-Page Security Clearance, It’s a Winner

Rand Paul asked the FBI if Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, the Trump-hating and demoted agents, still had top secret security clearance. He received a letter giving him the answer. He has been waiting for the answer since January.

The two sketchy agents have access to all the databases available to all agents. Senator Paul said they need to be fired or at least have their clearance taken away.

Strzok and Page can search almost anyone, including the President, without a judicial warrant. This is why Senator Paul wanted to stop this last month. No one in Congress could listen.

The lovebird agents discussed top secret information in unsecured settings; both collected top secret information on the Trump campaign for the former president; they appeared to leak to the media to hurt Trump and help Hillary; the duo planned to collude with the judge on the Flynn judge; their texts revealed abject hatred for a lot of people, especially the President but not for Hillary; both wanted Trump impeached.

Our Government Officials do not care what they people think and they are not working for this. They rule us and they are corrupt.