Sen. Rand Paul Applauds President Trump for Revoking Brennan’s Clearance

By
S.Noble
-
0

Senator Rand Paul applauds President Trump for revoking of former CIA director’s security clearance.

BRENNAN SHREDDED CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS

Paul’s office released a scathing statement against Brennan Wednesday afternoon shortly after Trump officially stripped Brennan’s credentials.

“I applaud President Trump for his revoking of John Brennan’s security clearance. I urged the President to do this. I filibustered Brennan’s nomination to head the CIA in 2013, and his behavior in government and out of it demonstrates why he should not be allowed near classified information. He participated in a shredding of constitutional rights, lied to Congress, and has been monetizing and making partisan political use of his clearance since his departure,” Paul said in a statement.

Paul advocated for the removal of Brennan’s clearance in July, accusing the former CIA director of “monetizing” his access to top secret material.

Retired Army Brigadier General Anthony Tata says revoking Communist John Brennan’s security clearance was the right move by President Trump.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.