Sen. Rand Paul Applauds President Trump for Revoking Brennan’s Clearance

Senator Rand Paul applauds President Trump for revoking of former CIA director’s security clearance.

BRENNAN SHREDDED CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS

Paul’s office released a scathing statement against Brennan Wednesday afternoon shortly after Trump officially stripped Brennan’s credentials.

“I applaud President Trump for his revoking of John Brennan’s security clearance. I urged the President to do this. I filibustered Brennan’s nomination to head the CIA in 2013, and his behavior in government and out of it demonstrates why he should not be allowed near classified information. He participated in a shredding of constitutional rights, lied to Congress, and has been monetizing and making partisan political use of his clearance since his departure,” Paul said in a statement.

Is John Brennan monetizing his security clearance? Is John Brennan making millions of dollars divulging secrets to the mainstream media with his attacks on @realDonaldTrump ? — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) July 23, 2018

Paul advocated for the removal of Brennan’s clearance in July, accusing the former CIA director of “monetizing” his access to top secret material.

I applaud President Trump for his revoking of John Brennan’s security clearance. I urged the President to do this. Read more here: https://t.co/SAQNTJ1UAn — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) August 15, 2018

Retired Army Brigadier General Anthony Tata says revoking Communist John Brennan’s security clearance was the right move by President Trump.

