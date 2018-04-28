Sen. Tester Destroyed a Good Man’s Reputation with a Pack of Lies

A fuming President Trump called for Democratic Sen. Jon Tester to resign after he alleged the president’s pick for secretary of Veterans Affairs had a dubious record of prescribing and drunk driving. The claims against the retired Admiral are proving to be false.

Ronny Jackson withdrew his name from consideration after anonymous people accused him of all manner of offenses. The left was afraid Jackson would privatize the VA.

Dirtbag Tester just compiled the attacks on Jackson from gossip or his own sick head. These policies of personal destruction must stop. They are evil. The media, bloggers, and politicians like Tester are taking gossip from people who won’t even go on the record and are reporting it as fact. Even if they don’t call it fact, the allegations are so perverse that they are enough to destroy the target.

Trump was very angry about it.

Trump tweeted: “Allegations made by Senator Jon Tester against Admiral/Doctor Ron Jackson are proving false. The Secret Service is unable to confirm (in fact they deny) any of the phony Democrat charges which have absolutely devastated the wonderful Jackson family. Tester should resign.”

He continued: “The great people of Montana will not stand for this kind of slander when talking of a great human being. Admiral Jackson is the kind of man that those in Montana would most respect and admire, and now, for no reason whatsoever, his reputation has been shattered. Not fair, Tester!”

The fake DWI

Tester’s office claimed that Jackson “got drunk and wrecked a government vehicle” at a Secret Service going-away party.

As it turns out he was innocent. The records, including police reports, show Jackson was in three minor vehicle incidents in government vehicles during the last five years, but none involved the use of alcohol and he was not found to be at fault.

The fake pill dispensing controversy

As far as his handling of controlled substances in the Medical Unit he ran, the most he ever faced was recommendations for improvement. Tester was wrong again.

He was wrong about a door-banging incident. CNN had reported allegations that Jackson drunkenly banged on the hotel room door of a female employee and that Secret Service personnel intervened out of concern that he would wake Obama

The Secret Service released a statement clearing Dr. Ronny Jackson of the charge. According to the Secret Service, there’s “no such record of any incident.”

Jackson had denied the accusations, calling them “baseless and anonymous attacks” on his character and integrity that are “completely false and fabricated.”

Trump condemned the false accusations Friday during a presser

Asked about the situation at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Trump called it ‘an absolute disgrace.’

“These were false accusations about a great man; about a man who has a son who’s a top student at Annapolis; about a man that’s given his life to this country, and to the military — a brave man. He would have been a great leader,” Trump complained, noting that he, Obama and former President George W. Bush had all praised the doctor’s conduct in the past.

Trump said he’d called Jackson earlier Friday. He told him that he was “an American hero” because he’d “exposed the system for some horrible things.”

Ari Fleischer is a very reasonable reporter and this is what he has to say:

This is the second accusation the Secret Service has disputed that was leveled at Jackson. This is out right shameful. https://t.co/9yE5JESdRf — SalenaZito (@SalenaZito) April 28, 2018

“A spokeswoman for Mr. Tester declined to comment on Friday night.” Sen. Tester is a hit and run driver. He must not be able to get away with it. White House Says Records Don’t Match Accusation Against Jackson, via @nytimes https://t.co/UeyD9McyWU — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) April 28, 2018

Is there anything Senator Tester said that turned out to be true? https://t.co/IdS8OvWxN8 — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) April 28, 2018

If Senator John Tester was a Republican who made allegations against Jackson when he was Pres Obama’s physician, there would have been Hell to pay. The press would be all over Tester for launching false charges. There ought to be a feeding frenzy now. https://t.co/0RbUpqwgRz — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) April 27, 2018