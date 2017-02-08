The tolerant, civil left have been blasting Senator Tim Scott on social media for his support of Senator Sessions. The only black Republican in the Senate read aloud some of the nasty, racist tweets.

Senator Scott charged the left with selective tolerance.

“The liberal left that speaks and desires for all of us to be tolerant do not want to be tolerant of anyone that disagrees with where they are coming from.”

People are calling him a “house Negro”. He said he left out the ones calling him the “n…” word.