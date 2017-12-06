Senate Altered Tax Bill So Some Illegal Aliens Will Collect Child Tax Credit Welfare

It appears the Senate altered the tax reform bill so Illegal Aliens will find it easier to collect child tax credits [welfare]. People are eligible for the credits when they don’t make enough money [some work off the books and don’t report] to pay federal taxes. Nearly half the country hasn’t been paying federal taxes. These people get money back from taxes if they have children, even if they didn’t pay any taxes.

These credits should be reserved for our citizens, not foreigners. The Senate also knows the program is rife with fraud.

Many supporters of the plan were adamant about illegals not collecting and will be very disappointed.

It is one more invitation to immigrate illegally, many believe.

Under existing law, one does not need a Social Security Number (SSN) to claim the benefit but can substitute an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN), as illegal aliens frequently do.

When the tax reform bill came out of the House, the language stated “the taxpayer’s Social Security number on the return of tax for such taxable year.” This language would have blocked illegal aliens, who lack real SSNs, from claiming the lucrative benefit.

Yet when the Senate marked up the bill, the language was tweaked to allow some illegals to continue to claim the benefit. The text of the version the Senate eventually passed reads, “No credit shall be allowed under this section to a taxpayer with respect to any qualifying child unless the taxpayer includes the name and Social Security number of such qualifying child on the return of tax for the taxable year” (emphasis added).

Illegal alien parents will collect in the anchor baby’s name. Dreamers also have SSNs thanks to Barack Obama and they will collect.

No one seems to know who changed the language. The House insists the Senate did it and they are the logical suspects.

Sen. Flake is a suspect. He was at the bargaining table demanding concessions for illegal aliens as a condition of supporting the tax cut bill but that isn’t proof. However, he said he would only support the bill if he could count on being part of an upcoming DREAMer bill.

With all the problems we have, is a DREAMer bill really something Senators should be making a priority? They appear to be doing exactly that as nearly 300 bills passed by the House sit in the Senate collecting dust. And now they are giving some illegal aliens access to this form of welfare.