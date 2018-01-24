Senate Has an Informant About the “Secret Society” of the FBI

Senator Ron Johnson told Bret Baier Tuesday evening that they have an informant discussing off-site meetings of the “secret society”.

“What this is all about is further evidence of corruption-more than bias but corruption at the highest levels of the FBI,” Johnson began.

“Now ‘secret society’, we have an informant that is talking about a group that were holding secret meetings off-site,” Johnson continued.

The FBI/DoJ might have corrupt officials burrowed deeply in the agencies and the congressmen are very concerned.

I hope this informant doesn’t wind up a suicide with a bullet to the back of his head.

This is like the KGB of America.

It’s unfortunate that people don’t give more thought to who Barack Obama is. His grandparents and his birth father were Marxists. His tutor was a radical communist, Frank Marshall Davis, and his reverend of twenty years, Rev. Wright, is a Marxist Liberation Theologist, and he wasn’t sure Obama believed in God.

Obama made deals with Islamofascists and communists overseas. His support for them was strong at the same time he bashed Republicans almost daily.

He violated the Constitution repeatedly to make us into a Socialist country.

His CIA Director John Brennan once supported the Communist Party. The family trees of Valerie Jarrett and David Axelrod read like the elite of the hard-left.

God damn America, Rev. Wright said. Did Barack Obama take that too seriously? Do we know how close we have come?