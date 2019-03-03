Senate Has the Votes to Stop President’s National Emergency Declaration

Sen. Rand Paul will vote to halt President Donald Trump’s national emergency declaration to secure billions for his border wall, clinching a bipartisan majority in opposition of the president’s move.

“I can’t vote to give the president the power to spend money that hasn’t been appropriated by Congress,” Paul (R-Ky.) said at an event in Kentucky on Saturday, according to the Bowling Green Daily News. “We may want more money for border security, but Congress didn’t authorize it. If we take away those checks and balances, it’s a dangerous thing.”

The power to declare a national emergency was awarded to the President by Congress under then-president Jimmy Carter and was never withdrawn in all these years. Congress did not balk when the power was used by the previous presidents. They say this is different.

All of this means the bill to stop the declaration will pass, although the House and Senate do not have the votes to override the President’s veto.

Paul told Vice President Mike Pence last week that his party was risking its claim to the political high ground on issues of constitutional consistency.

Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Thom Tillis of North Carolina will also vote with Democrats to dissolve the declaration as tens of thousands of anonymous people pour into the country each month.

There are other Republicans who might vote with Democrats.

It’s odd that they would give their power away for decades and just now become concerned.

THERE ARE FIVE TO SEVEN MORE REPUBLICANS

One GOP senator who supports the national emergency declaration estimated that five to seven Republicans would vote to disapprove, though others said the number is likely to be higher. Sens. Jerry Moran of Kansas, Ted Cruz of Texas, Marco Rubio of Florida, Roy Blunt of Missouri, Cory Gardner of Colorado, Lamar Alexander of Tennessee and Mike Lee of Utah are among those deliberating over how to vote, Politico reported.

Last week Lamar Alexander took to the Senate floor to demand the President withdraw his declaration or risk a war in the Senate. Alexander thinks the President can find money to build the wall without the declaration.

The power should be dissolved, but why not after he builds his wall?

More than the wall, we need the Democrat open borders policies and laws to change.