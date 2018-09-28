Senate Judiciary Vote on Brett Kavanaugh Is In

Kavanaugh was moved out of committee but an FBI probe looms.

Jeff Flake said he was voting for Kavanaugh with the understanding that Republican colleagues would support a one-week delay on the floor vote to give the FBI time to investigate.

Flake is good friend with the far-left Chris Coons. He’s a disgrace. Flake ran as a Republican and he’s always been a Democrat.

This means more damage will be done to Judge Kavanaugh with no evidence.

Most Democrats walked out earlier in the day during the hearing to confirm Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court of the United States.

Cory Booker and Kamala Harris led the walkout and claimed they have incredible evidence that Judge Kavanaugh is guilty. Ironically, they have NO evidence.

Democrats walked out because they didn’t like what they heard. This is what our Democrats have reduced themselves to.

Sen. Whitehouse was clear. He feels the court leaning right instead of left is unacceptable.

NONE OF THIS IS CHARGEABLE BECAUSE THERE IS NO EVIDENCE

Fox News. com reported the sex crimes prosecutor hired to question Brett Kavanaugh and accuser Christine Blasey Ford at Thursday’s hearing told senators it would not hold up in a courtroom, which should be obvious to everyone. She would not charge Kavanaugh, she said.

What is obvious from this Democrat hot mess is Democrats do not honor the Constitution, presumption of innocence, due process, or democratic processes. Some of the most tainted Democrats, like fake Vietnam war hero Richard Blumenthal, are blasting Judge Kavanaugh as a liar — without evidence — while Democrats admit they are out to stop any Republican nominee for the Supreme Court of the United States.

Mrs. Ford was very sympathetic but not honest and not credible as far as Judge Kavanaugh is concerned despite the media assertions that she was. She made statements during the testimony that were not true.

Today, Senator Blumenthal tried to get Republicans to subpoena Mark Judge — another delaying tactic. Republicans refused. It’s wonderful to see they get it and have the guts to take it on. Not appointing Judge Kavanaugh would only embolden them. It will get worse with each nominee.

Democrats sent sexual assault victims to the Senate to confront Jeff Flake. They are bullies.

WOW — CNN shows a sexual assault victim absolutely shredding @JeffFlake for announcing he’ll vote for Kavanaugh. “You’re telling all women that they don’t matter, that they should just stay quiet because if they tell you what happened to them you are going to ignore them.” pic.twitter.com/lgLeECzpWC — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 28, 2018

IMPEACHMENT ALSO LOOMS

Democrats have every intention of moving to impeachment if he is confirmed this week by the full Senate. Many have called for his impeachment if he’s confirmed.

Brian Fallon came right out and said it last night. It’s at fever pitch.

Fallon runs Demand Justice, a Democratic dark money group dedicated to opposing Kavanaugh’s confirmation. They previously called for Kavanaugh to be impeached from his current position on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Democrats could get violent.

REPUBLICANS WERE DOXXED

Personal information of Republican Sens. Lindsey Graham, Mike Lee and Orrin Hatch were posted by an unknown person located in the House of Representatives on Thursday during the hearing of Supreme Court Nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

The information, which included home addresses and phone numbers, was posted – or doxxed – on the senators’ respective Wikipedia pages. Wiki is a joke. Any user can update information at any time. The information has been used but the damage is done. One thing is certain, a Democrat did it. They’re unhinged.