At today’s hearings, Senator Ted Cruz explained the one and only reason the Democrats are trying to delay the confirmation of Judge Kavanaugh. As he said, the Democrats are trying to do is relitigate the 2016 election.

The Senator explained that Hillary Clinton made it clear in 2016 that she wanted a Supreme Court Justice who would legislate on those issues she couldn’t get through by using the Democratic process. On the other hand, Donald Trump said he wanted justices who would follow the Constitution.

This is an interesting clip.