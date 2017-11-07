Senator Cruz Is Angry About a Filibustered Bill That Could Have Stopped Madman Kelley

At about 04:18 on the clip below, Senator Ted Cruz says that the Democrat Party filibustered a bill that would have added new requirements that the Air Force update the FBI system called the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database. It might have prevented the church killer from owning several guns.

It is the NCIC that the FBI uses to initiate background checks on potential gun buyers. Deranged madman Devin Kelley lied on the forms that were used to check in the database.

The Obama administration was not reporting these crimes to the Feds. In addition, the Obama administration refused to prosecute gun crimes such as the felony Kelley committed when he lied on the application to buy his guns.

Cruz added that since the attack in Sutherland Springs, Texas, the Democrats’ efforts to filibuster the bill was making him angrier every minute. The bill would have put the evil Devin Kelley in a federal prison for the crimes he committed while serving in the Air Force. The senator explained:

This should have been stopped beforehand. Under federal law, it was illegal for this individual to purchase a firearm. He had a conviction for a crime that’s punishable by more than a year in prison, and he had a conviction for multiple domestic violence crimes. Both of those, it’s already ineligible. But, several things happened: Number one, the air force — the Obama administration didn’t report those convictions to the [NICS] database. That’s an endemic problem. It’s a problem with the federal government. It’s a problem with the states. And so, when he went in to buy the guns, they ran the background check, and they didn’t find it because it wasn’t in the database. But I’ll tell you we could have prevented this. In 2013, in the wake of Sandy Hook, I joined with Chuck Grassley, we introduced legislation that was called the Grassley-Cruz legislation. And it was aggressive legislation targeting felons and violent criminals to stop them from getting guns…”

Democrats have this knee-jerk reaction every time there is a mass killing or any gun crime but their leaders also refuse to prosecute the crimes we have on the books. They are soft on crime.