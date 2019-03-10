Senator Graham Joins Dems on GUN CONTROL Legislation

Senator Lindsey Graham will join Democrats in a hearing on March 26th on legislation euphemistically named ‘red flag laws’.
Graham told CNN that the hearing will likely focus on “red flag” laws, which give authorities increased ability to confiscate guns from individuals deemed dangerous by a court.
“We’re trying to drive states to create these laws with certain guidelines to make sure they actually work but to let the states deal with this issue but to incentivize them to do so,” Graham told CNN.
Graham teamed up with far-left fake Vietnam veteran Sidney Blumenthal for this effort. The two did the same thing last year.
“I haven’t really looked at the House package, but this is, to me, the area where we can come together,” Graham told CNN of the “red flag” hearing.
They are also talking about universal background checks which would enable legislators to mandate gun confiscation.
It’s a dangerous incremental step.
Never did trust Graham, he will turn against us, this is a dangerous step towards State authority on choosing who is mentally or emotionally stable enough to purchase a weapon for his defense.
We’ve seen this before. Civil Asset Forfeiture was “only” to fight against big time drug traffickers. It turned into a kid being busted and the state seizing the parents home. There are countless such cases in a complete forfeiture of 4th Amendment “protection”. It also started as a “noble” cause.