Senator Graham Joins Dems on GUN CONTROL Legislation

Senator Lindsey Graham will join Democrats in a hearing on March 26th on legislation euphemistically named ‘red flag laws’.

Graham told CNN that the hearing will likely focus on “red flag” laws, which give authorities increased ability to confiscate guns from individuals deemed dangerous by a court.

“We’re trying to drive states to create these laws with certain guidelines to make sure they actually work but to let the states deal with this issue but to incentivize them to do so,” Graham told CNN.

Graham teamed up with far-left fake Vietnam veteran Sidney Blumenthal for this effort. The two did the same thing last year.

“I haven’t really looked at the House package, but this is, to me, the area where we can come together,” Graham told CNN of the “red flag” hearing.

They are also talking about universal background checks which would enable legislators to mandate gun confiscation.

It’s a dangerous incremental step.