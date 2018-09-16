Senator Grassley Responds to Allegations Against Judge Kavanaugh

Senator Chuck Grassley, Chair of the Senate Judiciary, has responded to the allegations made by a California professor against Judge Kavanaugh. He is standing by him.

“Judge Kavanaugh’s background has been thoroughly vetted by the FBI on six different occasions throughout his decades of public service, and no such allegation ever surfaced.”

The timing of these allegations by a far-left Democrat is highly suspect.

Senator Chuck Schumer, who leads the Senate Minority, has said he will do anything to stop the Kavanaugh nomination. He is demanding the vote be delayed.

“Senator Grassley must postpone the vote until, at a very minimum, these serious and credible allegations are thoroughly investigated. For too long, when woman have made serious allegations of abuse, they have been ignored. That cannot happen in this case,” Schumer said in a statement on Sunday.

It is important to note that Chuck Schumer and all of the Democrats ignored Keith Ellison’s accuser.

It is going to be a rough week. The GOP should vote tomorrow.