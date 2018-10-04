Senator Grassley Says No Corroboration of Accusers’ Allegations

Chair of the Senate Judiciary, Senator Grassley has read the final FBI report and has concluded that there is no corroboration of Brett Kavanaugh’s accusers’ allegations. “It’s time to vote”, he said in a statement.

GRASSLEY STATEMENT

“I’ve now received a committee staff briefing on the FBI’s supplement to Judge Kavanaugh’s background investigation file. There’s nothing in it that we didn’t already know.”

“These uncorroborated accusations have been unequivocally and repeatedly rejected by Judge Kavanaugh, and neither the Judiciary Committee nor the FBI could locate any third parties who can attest to any of the allegations. There’s also no contemporaneous evidence. This investigation found no hint of misconduct and the same is true of the six prior FBI background investigations conducted during Judge Kavanaugh’s 25 years of public service.”

“I trust that the career agents of the FBI have done their work independent of political or partisan considerations. That’s exactly what senators from both sides asked for. Now it’s up to senators to fulfill their constitutional duty and make a judgment.

“No one is on trial and the Senate is not a courtroom. But our nation’s tradition of fairness still applies.”

“A presumption of innocence is how the American justice system works, and it should remain our guidepost in the Senate. Abandoning that principle would cut a sad path for the Senate as an institution.“Here is what we know: Judge Kavanaugh’s former clerks, colleagues and friends from high school to the present acclaim his personal integrity and character. His neighbors and community members recognize his positive contributions to their schools and churches. And his fellow members of the legal profession know him to be a thoughtful and respectful jurist. His judicial record shows that he is fair and rules impartially and without prejudice.”

“Fundamentally, we senators ought to wipe away the muck from all the mudslinging and politics and look at this nomination with clear eyes. Judge Kavanaugh is one of the most qualified nominees to ever come before the Senate. He’s served with distinction for twelve years on the nation’s most important circuit court and dedicated himself to serving the American public. We know that he will be an excellent justice because he’s been an excellent judge.

“It’s time to vote. I’ll be voting to confirm Judge Kavanaugh.”

MRS. FORD’S ATTORNEYS SHOULD BE HAPPY

Mrs. Ford’s attorneys are angry that the FBI used her prior testimony in their investigation instead of re-interviewing her, but the FBI did her a favor. If she changed any part of her testimony, she’d be liable for perjury.

IT’S THE SEVENTH TIME!

President Trump weighed in — It’s the seventh time!”

This is now the 7th. time the FBI has investigated Judge Kavanaugh. If we made it 100, it would still not be good enough for the Obstructionist Democrats. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 4, 2018