Senator Grassley Slams AG Sessions in a Tweet

It is hard for many to believe, but our government and our media are corrupt. We are engaged in a constitutional crisis. All this is going on at a time when we have a weak Attorney General. His recusal from the Russia probe was the result of him caving to the screaming mimis. It has caused utter chaos.

The top law enforcement officer in the nation seems to be doing nothing about any of the obvious crimes. He won’t even prosecute felonies we know have been committed.

He won’t give Congress the information they request and are entitled to. AG Sessions is obstructing Congress as they attempt to provide oversight of his agency.

When Rod Rosenstein was exposed for approving one of the FISA applications based on the garbage dossier, Jeff Sessions came out publicly to praise him. When Sessions agreed to look into the handling of the Hillary Clinton exoneration, he stated that he was fairly certain he would find nothing.

Calls for him to resign coming from Congress and the public are growing.

We like Jeff Sessions very much but this isn’t the job for him.

Currently, our leaders do not follow the rule of law and there are two systems of justice. If we hope to continue to exist as a Republic, this must change and soon.

Sessions is more concerned about MS-13 than he is about all the corruption in his own agency. He should have asked to be in charge of the Department of Homeland Security.

GRASSLEY IS SPITTING MAD

He has also found time to interfere with the bipartisan criminal justice reforms and it has Senator Grassley hopping mad. Sessions sent the committee a warning letter that the reform will put dangerous criminals back on the street. It isn’t sitting well with Grassley.

It’s not Sessions’ job for one thing, and for another, Grassley put himself out to get Sessions through committee in the Senate. His point is Sessions should have run for the Senate if he wanted to legislate. We would have a Republican in the Senate and he could legislate if that is what he wants to do.

Grassley has been working on this bipartisan reform for two years.

He slammed Sessions in a tweet today, putting him in his place. If someone could do the same with judges who legislate from the bench, we might be able to restore the separation of powers.

Incensed by Sessions letter An attempt to undermine Grassley/Durbin/Lee BIPARTISAN criminal justice reforms This bill deserves thoughtful consideration b4 my cmte. AGs execute laws CONGRESS WRITES THEM! — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) February 14, 2018