Senator John McCain Prepares to Bury President Trump’s Tax Cuts

Senator John McCain looks like he’s preparing to sink President Trump’s tax cuts, with help from another anti-Trumper, Bob Corker, and the other two Democrats in the Republican Party, Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins.

Senator McCain is sounding some of the same “alarms” he sounded with Obamacare.

Since the end of September, Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) has called for a bipartisan approach to tax reform, the hill reported.

“We need to do it in a bipartisan fashion,” McCain said, according to Bloomberg. “I am committed, as I’ve said before, to a bipartisan approach, such as we’ve been doing in the Armed Services Committee for the last 53 years.”

He knows that his friend Chuck Schumer will not allow one Democrat to vote for Trump’s tax reform and he knows bipartisanship is impossible in ruthless Schumer’s Senate.

McCain made similar remarks during the Republican push to repeal ObamaCare.

He allegedly wants to see three things on any new Republican bill: public debate, some help for the middle class, and he doesn’t want to explode the deficit (except when Democrats are in charge).

Also, the bill must also follow regular order he has said.

“I’ve stated time and time again that one of the major failures of Obamacare was that it was rammed through Congress by Democrats on a strict party-line basis without a single Republican vote,” he said after his vote against the “skinny repeal” bill this summer. If Republicans can agree on a budget, it will set the tax package on the same path.

If Republicans agree on a budget, it will set the tax package on the same path. What is different from Obamacare is the tax bills will go through committees — a development that McCain calls “encouraging.” The senator has said he is “confident that by moving through the normal legislative process we can produce a bill that reforms our tax system, boosts our economy, and improves the lives of the people we serve.”

There still won’t be one Democrat vote, one of his prerequisites.

McCain doesn’t vote for tax cuts and opposed Bush tax cuts twice in 2001 and 2003. Though rich himself, unless the rich are scorched, he will say the middle class is suffering. In any case, he won’t support the President and wants to hurt him. He’s out for revenge and like many in Congress, it’s not about the country and the people.

He’s getting ready for his dramatic entrance into the chamber to give the ole thumbs down followed by hugs and adoration from his Democrat comrades in Congress and acclamation in the Democrat media.