Senator McCain Bash-Tweets Trump Before Heading for the Hospital

Donald Trump has made it clear he will not back off his war on the press if they attack him unfairly. He has said he simply wants a fair shake.

No one else will take on the press and no one will support the President doing it, although there are many people in this country who agree with him. The media attacks on the President are harsh, often inaccurate, and they go on 24/7. As a recent poll showed, 91% of the stories from mainstream media are anti-Trump.

In addition to the media, there are neverTrumpers like Senator John McCain. Though described as growing frail, the Arizona senator took time out Wednesday to tweet attack Trump.

.@pressfreedom‘s annual report shows record # of journalists imprisoned worldwide in 2017, including 21 on “fake news” charges. @POTUS must understand his harmful rhetoric only empowers repressive regimes to jail reporters & silence the truth. https://t.co/S65iPnPBsN — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) December 13, 2017

Blaming the President for Banana Republic abuses on their media is hardly fair. There is no comparison. McCain’s rhetoric, on the other hand, is very harmful to the leader of our country at a particularly dangerous time.

Perhaps, the senator would better serve the country by telling the media to report honestly. Protecting the media doesn’t mean they deserve to be shielded from dishonest, partisan attacks.

John McCain is currently in the hospital but is expected back to the Senate to vote for the tax bill next week, but his colleagues are worried. The senator has stopped talking at the various committee meetings although he is usually talkative. He is continually described as “frail”. That’s sad.

Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, McCain’s closest friend in the Senate, said he spoke with Cindy McCain on Wednesday about her husband’s health.

“He is receiving treatment for the side effects of therapy,” Graham said. “I feel pretty good about the way the treatment is affecting his underlying cancer. But the treatment has a downside. So he is trying to rest up. I am very confident that he will come back and continue to participate for a long time to come.”

We aren’t confident he’ll participate for a long time to come and aren’t even sure if he will make the vote. The brain cancer he has, and which was diagnosed about nine months ago, has an average survival rate of a year-and-a-half. There are the 4% who survive to five year but the senator is also 81 years of age.

McCain was re-elected in 2016 and did it on the promise to repeal Obamacare, which, as it turns out, he never planned to do. He told people privately, and expressed it publicly afterwards, that “it would be crazy” to repeal it.

He’s also heavily involved in the dossier, perhaps as a stooge, or, possibly as a player, since he’s one of the people who gave it to the FBI.

One must wonder if he’s uncomfortable with that given the revelations of corruption in its creation and in how it was used.

Reports indicate the senator is having a very hard time with this cancer. While we wish him well, it’s past time for him to retire. Brain cancer will affect his reasoning and verbal abilities, if it hasn’t already.