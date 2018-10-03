Senator McConnell Addresses the Commies Trying to Bully Republicans

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell addressed the communist and socialist protesters Wednesday after weeks of harassment towards Republican members of the Senate. They’ve been agitating over the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. It’s about time someone referred to them as far-left and called them out.

“Sometimes this intimidation campaign [against Kavanaugh’s confirmation] has been aimed at the nominee … and when that didn’t work, then the far left tried to bully and intimidate members of this body — Republican United States senators,” McConnell said on the Senate floor. “They’ve tried to bully and intimidate us.”

“One of our colleagues and his family were effectively run out of a restaurant in recent days by these people,” the Kentucky senator continued. “Another reported having protesters physically block his car door, and some have seen organized far left protesters camp out at their homes.”

“I’m not suggesting we’re the victims here … but I want to make it clear to these people who are chasing my members around the hall here or harassing them at the airport or going to their homes,” McConnell said. “We’ll not be intimidated by these people.”

There is no chance in the world that the far-left will scare us out of doing our duty. pic.twitter.com/kXGbtGD15f — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) October 3, 2018