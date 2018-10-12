Senator McConnell Did It Again & Leftists Are Very Angry

The Senate approved 15 new judges days after Brett Kavanaugh was installed on the U.S. Supreme Court against the wishes of the violent Democrats.

About six red state Democrat senators wanted to go home and they were running scared so they agreed to the appointments without dragging the nominations out.

The red state Democrat senators pretend they are right-wing until the elections are over. If they look like obstructionists, they lose.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell seized on the opportunity and told them he would let the Senate adjourn until after the election, taking them off the hook, if Democrats didn’t force the full 30 hours of debate allowed for each nominee.

If they didn’t concede, they would be stuck in the Capitol, unable to campaign. Republicans would go home because they didn’t need to listen to their filibusters.

Good work Mitch!

“If we stayed here for two or three weeks, we’d probably have done the same thing,” Democratic Sen. Jon Tester of Montana told Politico. “I think it’s good.”

Sure, right Tester.

Violent progressive Democrats are very angry.

“This deal was totally unnecessary and it is a bitter pill to swallow so soon after the Kavanaugh fight that so many progressive activists poured their hearts and souls into,” said Chris Kang, chief counsel of Demand Justice, a far-left advocacy group. “This period will be long remembered not just for the historic number of judges Trump has been able to confirm, but also because of how passive Democrats were in response.”

With Thursday’s confirmations, the Senate has confirmed 84 Trump nominees to the federal bench: 53 trial judges, 29 appeals judges and two Supreme Court justices.

Earlier Thursday, the Senate Judiciary Committee forwarded eight nominees to the full Senate for final floor action.

Trump set a record for appeals court confirmations during the first year of a presidency in January 2017.

McConnell was very joyous.

Nearly one out of every six circuit court of appeals judges has been appointed by @POTUS and confirmed by this Republican Senate — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) October 11, 2018

Have a great weekend everyone! pic.twitter.com/tTtLGN8ove — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) October 11, 2018