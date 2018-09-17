Senator Orrin Hatch Spoke with Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh

Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) said Monday that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh denies attending an early 1980s party at the center of a sexual assault allegation against him, reports The Hill.

Hatch told reporters that Kavanaugh denied being at the party during a phone call the two men had on Monday afternoon. Hatch added that he believed Kavanaugh’s accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, is “mixed up.”

“The judge who I know very very well is an honest man, said this didn’t happen,” Hatch said, adding that there is “some question” about if Ford was “mixed up.”

A reporter asked if the judge could have been so drunk that he didn’t remember.

“He said that’s not true. …He said this did not happen and he’s naturally very upset about it,” Hatch told reporters.

Hatch said he thought she “was mistaken” and he is getting lambasted for saying that. Jennifer Rubin, the fake WaPo Republican, said he should be “muzzled”. Progressive Zelina Maxwell said, “he’s not firing on all cylinders” since she’s an ageist. Singer-songwriter Ricky Davila called Hatch a “skeleton” and Kavanaugh “corrupt”. And the list goes on. It’s only about hate. No one listens or tries to understand.

The fact is the accuser can’t remember when or where the party was. It’s very possible she is “mistaken”.

It’s absurd to come up with an accusation 36 years after the fact, have no specific information, and then claim trauma. Women are supposed to be believed and automatically convict the man without a trial.

.@senorrinhatch says Judge Brett Kavanugh’s accuser must be mistaken! But the world knows she’s a liar! pic.twitter.com/shXfoAHwVv — GITMO 🇺🇸 (@President1Trump) September 17, 2018

PRESIDENT TRUMP EXPRESSED FULL SUPPORT FOR JUDGE KAVANAUGH

President Trump has great confidence in Judge Kavanaugh and said he is “one of the finest people I have known.”

As controversy swirls over the sexual assault allegation against Brett Kavanaugh, President Trump calls his Supreme Court nominee “one of the finest people that anybody has known”https://t.co/eXZ3zGxsbC pic.twitter.com/Dd9bckJKED — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 17, 2018

TWO EX-GIRLFRIENDS STAND UP FOR HIM

Two women who dated the judge, one in high school, and one in college said he is nothing like the person the accuser described. Both described him as kind, thoughtful, and a gentleman.

Now there are statements from two of Kavanaugh’s ex-girlfriends. Both were on the group letter last week in support of him. pic.twitter.com/RSz2VwucwS — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) September 17, 2018

CANDACE OWENS EXPRESSED THE VIEWS OF MANY

Confirm immediately!

Brett Kavanaugh should be confirmed IMMEDIATELY. It is time for Americans to send a STRONG message to the anarchist Democrats that we will no longer tolerate their disgusting, corrupt, low-bar antics. The #MeTooWitchhunt needs to come to an END once and for all. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 17, 2018

MITCH MCCONNELL ASKED THE LOGICAL QUESTIONS

.@SenateMajLdr: “[Democrats] did not raise it in the closed session, the proper forum where such an allegation could have been addressed with discretion and sensitivity. They did not raise it in the 1,000+ follow up questions that senators sent to Judge Kavanaugh in writing.” pic.twitter.com/G5yFk5x6wQ — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 17, 2018

In a humorous note, in order to compete with Judge Kavanaugh’s 65 women supporters, a letter was sent to the accuser’s school alumni and 200 women signed it. But most don’t even know who she is. Julia Louis-Dreyfus said she signed it because she graduated in ’79.