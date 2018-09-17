Senator Orrin Hatch Spoke with Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh

Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) said Monday that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh denies attending an early 1980s party at the center of a sexual assault allegation against him, reports The Hill.

Hatch told reporters that Kavanaugh denied being at the party during a phone call the two men had on Monday afternoon. Hatch added that he believed Kavanaugh’s accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, is “mixed up.”

“The judge who I know very very well is an honest man, said this didn’t happen,” Hatch said, adding that there is “some question” about if Ford was “mixed up.”

A reporter asked if the judge could have been so drunk that he didn’t remember.

“He said that’s not true. …He said this did not happen and he’s naturally very upset about it,” Hatch told reporters.

Hatch said he thought she “was mistaken” and he is getting lambasted for saying that. Jennifer Rubin, the fake WaPo Republican, said he should be “muzzled”. Progressive Zelina Maxwell said, “he’s not firing on all cylinders” since she’s an ageist. Singer-songwriter Ricky Davila called Hatch a “skeleton” and Kavanaugh “corrupt”. And the list goes on. It’s only about hate. No one listens or tries to understand.

The fact is the accuser can’t remember when or where the party was. It’s very possible she is “mistaken”.

It’s absurd to come up with an accusation 36 years after the fact, have no specific information, and then claim trauma. Women are supposed to be believed and automatically convict the man without a trial.

PRESIDENT TRUMP EXPRESSED FULL SUPPORT FOR JUDGE KAVANAUGH

President Trump has great confidence in Judge Kavanaugh and said he is “one of the finest people I have known.”

TWO EX-GIRLFRIENDS STAND UP FOR HIM

Two women who dated the judge, one in high school, and one in college said he is nothing like the person the accuser described. Both described him as kind, thoughtful, and a gentleman.

CANDACE OWENS EXPRESSED THE VIEWS OF MANY

Confirm immediately!

MITCH MCCONNELL ASKED THE LOGICAL QUESTIONS

In a humorous note, in order to compete with Judge Kavanaugh’s 65 women supporters, a letter was sent to the accuser’s school alumni and 200 women signed it. But most don’t even know who she is. Julia Louis-Dreyfus said she signed it because she graduated in ’79.

