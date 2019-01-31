Senator Paul Gets HUGE Award from Violent Leftist Neighbor

A jury awarded Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul over $580,000 in damages Wednesday to compensate for the injuries he suffered after his next-door neighbor attacked him, allegedly over brush in the yard.

The jury awarded $375,000 in punitive damages and $200,000 for pain and suffering, The Associated Press reported Wednesday. Paul was also given $7,834 for medical expenses, according to the AP.

“We all expected that Sen. Paul would get a verdict in his favor,” Rene Boucher’s attorney Matt Baker said, according to the AP. “This far exceeds anything that we were expecting.”

Boucher, a far-left Democrat, claimed he was angry over a pile of brush in Paul’s yard placed near the border of Boucher’s house when he cold-cocked Paul while he was mowing his lawn.

The Bernie-supporting Boucher broke five of Paul’s ribs, and three were displaced fractures, which is a permanent disability.

At first, Boucher lied to police and said he didn’t do it.

Police say retired doctor Rene Albert Boucher blindsided and “intentionally assaulted” Paul.

Boucher said he was not driven by political hate, but who knows. His Facebook account contained some anti-Trump and pro-Bernie posts. For one thing, he is a strong pro-universal healthcare advocate.

PJ Media reports that Boucher’s presence on social media confirms his support for Bernie Sanders and hatred for Trump. One of his posts says he hopes Mueller fries “Trump’s gonads.”

Boucher shared a meme from “Proud Liberals” calling Trump a liar. In May, he shared a post from the page “Impeach Trump, Impeach Pence, Keep Impeaching.” He shared a photo of the Time Magazine cover with the White House turned into the Kremlin. He quoted an ex-CIA official who called Trump the “Sissy in chief.”

“Trump firing everyone who investigates him. TOTALITARIANISM,” he wrote in another May post. Then there’s this: “SUB-ZERO: The intelligence level or [sic] Trump supporters.”

His Facebook page has since been taken down.