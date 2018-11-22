Senator Slams Justice Roberts for His Biased Rebuke of President Trump

Justice Roberts pushed back against President Trump’s claim Tuesday that an “Obama judge” had blocked his effort to deny asylum to those entering the country illegally.

The President responded on Twitter that there are indeed “Obama judges”, “Bush judges”, and so on.

Outgoing Senate Judiciary Committee chair Sen. Charles Grassley (R-IA) jumped in with a criticism to Roberts, reminding him that he was silent when then-president Obama attacked the Supreme Court during the State of the Union address in 2010 over the Citizens United case.

Citizens’ United was a First Amendment case in which corporate political speech was ruled protected speech. Corporations are comprised of people and they have freedom of speech. The judges made the right decision in that case.

Chief Justice Roberts rebuked Trump for a comment he made abt judge’s decision on asylum I don’t recall the Chief attacking Obama when that Prez rebuked Alito during a State of the Union — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) November 21, 2018

OBAMA, THE SO-CALLED CONSTITUTIONAL EXPERT

At the time, Obama disrespectfully said on TV “the decision will open the floodgates for special interests, including foreign corporations, to spend without limit in our elections.”

Democrats gave Obama a standing ovation. As cameras panned to Justice Samuel Alito, he could be seen mouthing the words, “Not true.” Alito was harshly criticized for it at the time but somehow the media doesn’t mind Roberts’ comments. In fact, they praised him. He never attended another State of the Union address.