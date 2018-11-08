Senator Sounds Alarms! FL Dems Are Stealing the Elections!

Senator Marco Rubio has sounded the alarms at what is clearly an effort by Democrat leftist lawyers to steal the Florida elections.

Florida faces possible election recounts and it is stoking fears that Democrats are trying to steal the election. Miraculously, thousands of ballots are popping up. Broward County is notoriously corrupt and Democratic. We need to pay attention to this. Suddenly, communist Andrew Gillum is considering reneging on his concession and Nelson won’t concede.

Democrat lawyers are descending on Florida and they have made it clear they are in the state to change the results of the election. They will do it in corrupt Broward.

SENATOR RUBIO HAS SOUNDED THE ALARM

Senator Rubio tweeted: # Broward election supervisors ongoing violation of # Florida law requiring timely reporting isn’t just annoying incompetence. It has opened the door for lawyers to come here & try to steal a seat in the U.S. Senate & Florida Cabinet.

In another tweet, he wrote: A U.S. Senate seat & a statewide cabinet officer are now potentially in the hands of an elections supervisor with a history of incompetence & of blatant violations of state & federal laws.

The Broward supervisor unbelievably doesn’t know how many ballots are left to be counted.

#Broward elections department has a history of violating the law: A court found they improperly handled votes by mail:https://t.co/NOE6qdbWly Court found they destroyed ballots in 2016 in violation of state & federal law:https://t.co/ywP8qE46J5 #Sayfie 3/6 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) November 8, 2018

THE RACE FOR COMMISSIONER

Republican Rep. Matt Caldwell held a razor-thin lead against his opponent, Nicole “Nikki” Fried, in the bid for Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services in the Sunshine State.

He won on Tuesday but the numbers by Wednesday morning showed that lead was only by about 0.16 percentage points, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

If 0.5 percent of the votes, or less, separate the candidates, ballots go to an automatic recount.

With nearly 8 million votes cast, Caldwell had just 12,521 votes more than Fried, a Fort Lauderdale attorney and medical marijuana proponent.

“This is the closest race since we’ve seen here in Florida since Bush v. Gore in 2000—we’re heading into a recount,” Fried said in a statement. “We are going to ensure that every vote is counted, in a race this close, everyone’s’ voices must be heard so the will of the people is upheld.”

Since then, Democrats have flipped the seat.

MORE FROM SENATOR RUBIO

The Democrats are also after Rick Scott which is why Nelson won’t concede. He knows full well what’s going on.

Latest ballots dumped by #Broward &/or #PalmBeach flipped Ag Comm race to Dem & shaved another 4k+ from Scott’s lead in Senate race Since 3am Wed slow drip from these 2 Dem controlled counties cut Scott lead from 54 to 17K. And they refuse to disclose # of ballots they have left pic.twitter.com/2K8hR4D2P2 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) November 8, 2018

They are shamelessly breaking the law, period.

#Florida law requires counties report early voting & vote-by-mail within 30 minutes after polls close. 43 hours after polls closed 2 Democrat strongholds #BrowardCounty & #PalmBeachCounty are still counting & refusing to disclose how many ballots they have left to count. #Sayfie pic.twitter.com/ReXCaOzkZP — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) November 8, 2018