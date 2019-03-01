Senator Tells Trump to Withdraw National Emergency Declaration

Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) says Trump’s national emergency declaration is “unnecessary, unwise and inconsistent with the Constitution,” Politico reports.

Then why didn’t they rescind the act giving the President this authority before now? It has remained on the books since Jimmy Carter was President.

Senator Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn) has come out against the National Emergency Declaration. He told the President he either withdraws the declaration or he will face a possible GOP rebellion.

Alexander didn’t say if he would be the deciding vote against it since three senators have already said they would vote to stop the declaration. Alexander’s purpose in approaching the President was to avoid a floor fight.

The Tennessee senator said the President can collect the $5.7 billion for the border from other funds.

“He’s got sufficient funding without a national emergency, he can build a wall and avoid a dangerous precedent,” Alexander told reporters afterward, referring to billions from a drug forfeiture fund and anti-drug smuggling money at the Defense Department.

“That would change the voting situation if he we were to agree to do that.”

ANOTHER SENATOR IS UNDECIDED

The way to avoid a fight one unnamed Republican senator said is, “He can change his mind.”

“The president can get way more money than he’s even asking for without setting the Constitution on its head,” said one undecided senator, who requested anonymity to speak frankly.

“I am very, very skeptical about the precedent this makes.”

There are enough senators opposed to suggest this bill will pass to the President’s desk. He can veto it and that should be the end of it. They would need 20 Senate Republicans to join Democrats to get the 2/3rds to override a veto. It’s not likely they could get that.

But what is confusing is if they are so concerned about the Constitution, why aren’t they concerned that we have open borders and are not following the rule of law? And why didn’t they take this stand against Barack Obama’s constitutional violations?