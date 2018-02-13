Senators Flag Susan Rice’s Conniving ‘Cover My A**’ Email

Ex-national security adviser Susan Rice sent an “unusual email” to herself about RussiaGate on January 20th. That was the day President Trump was sworn into office. Keep that date in mind.

On that date, she ‘documented’ former President Barack Obama’s guidance at a high-level meeting. In it, he allegedly told staff to go “by the book” in the Russian interference probe.

Oddly, her thoughts on that day were to put on record, for posterity, what was allegedly said during a meeting that took place two weeks before.

Why did she write it? It has the smell of connivance about it, especially given what happened the next day.

The email she sent to herself was attached to a letter by Senators Grassley and Graham, referring to a January 5th meeting.

Grassley and Graham are the senators who authored the Judiciary memo. Their memo corroborated key details of the Nunes memo and then some in the FISA warrant case. It showed the unverified dossier, funded by the DNC and Clinton campaign, was used to obtain the warrant. The warrant allowed the Obama administration to spy on Trump adviser Carter Page, and, consequently, anyone who spoke with him during the campaign.

The dossier was discussed during the January 5th Rice meeting.

Look at What Happened the Day After the Susan Rice Meeting Referred to in the Email

January 6th was the day Jim Comey briefed then-candidate Trump on RussiaGate. Comey told him about the dossier, feigning innocence. Comey told Trump it was just a heads up.

The FBI had already obtained the FISA warrant using the unverified dossier. That tookd palce in October, but now that Trump won, they had a dilemma. They had to decide how to handle it without alerting Trump to the fact that he was the target. They must have decided they had to brief him with Comey giving few details.

The Rice email appears to be a ‘cover your a**’, pass the buck memo. In fact, they didn’t follow the book at all. She was directing the blame at the peons in the DoJ and FBI, and away from the Obama administration.

It is written, therefore it is.

Grassley-Graham Letter to Susan Rice

According to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley and Sen. Lindsey Graham, the partially unclassified email refers to the January 5th meeting that included Obama, then-FBI Director James Comey, then-Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, then-Vice President Joe Biden and Rice.

In the email, Rice wrote: “President Obama began the conversation by stressing his continued commitment to ensuring that every aspect of this issue is handled by the Intelligence and law enforcement communities ‘by the book.’ The president stressed that he is not asking about, initiating or instructing anything from a law enforcement perspective. He reiterated that our law enforcement team needs to proceed as it normally would by the book.”

Rice wrote that Obama said, “he wants to be sure that, as we engage with the incoming team, we are mindful to ascertain if there is any reason that we cannot share information fully as it relates to Russia.”

She added, “The President asked Comey to inform him if anything changes in the next few weeks that should affect how we share classified information with the incoming team. Comey said he would.”

Questions for Susan Rice

Senators Grassley and Graham said on Monday that it raises new questions.

“It strikes us as odd that, among your activities in the final moments on the final day of the Obama administration, you would feel the need to send yourself such an unusual email purporting to document a conversation involving President Obama and his interactions with the FBI regarding the Trump/Russia investigation,” they wrote in a letter to Rice.

They added: “In addition, despite your claim that President Obama repeatedly told Mr. Comey to proceed ‘by the book,’ substantial questions have arisen about whether officials at the FBI, as well as at the Justice Department and the State Department, actually did proceed ‘by the book.’”

Grassley sent a series of questions to Rice but there is a good chance she will ignore their letter.

It has become apparent the administration did not follow the book and did quite the opposite.

In she has to say anything at all, Rice will simply say the CYA email had nothing to do with the dossier. Her colleagues at NSA will back her up. The biggest liars in the administration are Rice, Obama, Yates, Biden, Comey.

No matter how she responds, this email is another layer in a plot to take down the incoming President.