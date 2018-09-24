Senators Mitch McConnell & Chuck Grassley Respond to Ms. Blasey-Ford

“Judge Kavanaugh will be voted on here on the Senate floor. Up or down on the Senate floor,” Senator Mitch McConnell said in a fiery speech.

“This fine nominee to the Supreme Court will receive a vote in this Senate in the near future,” he pledged.

He didn’t promise confirmation.

MITCH MCCONNEL STOOD UP FOR JUDGE KAVANAUGH

The senate majority leader reviewed the improper 11th hour nature of the accusation and the complete lack of evidence. He also discussed what he has heard about Judge Kavanaugh’s sterling character.

He called the actions of the Democrats “despicable” and a “complete smear”. The senator then reviewed the starkly contrasting handling of the situation by Chairman Grassley, including the many options he offered for Mrs. Blasey-Ford under which she could testify comfortably.

The claim by Ms. Blasey-Ford is “so dubious” and “so thin”, he said, that the New York Times declined to publish the story. They interviewed dozens of people and couldn’t find one person with first-hand knowledge to support the allegation. They did find many who denied being at such a party. In fact, Mrs. Blasey-Ford isn’t certain about her own allegations.

It was a “last minute hit on the nominee” and Democrats are acting as if this is a legitimate reason to delay the hearing, he said. Senator McConnell noted that the Democrats promised their far-left members to stop the nomination at all costs.

Hundreds of women have written that the Judge is a man of “strong character”, a lifelong proponent of women.

The senator said Democrats are trying to destroy the Judge with decades-old, unsubstantiated allegations. This is what the ‘resistance’ has become, he added.

He also reviewed the irresponsible holding back and then leaking of the Blasey-Ford letter.

.@SenateMajLdr Mitch McConnell: “Judge #Kavanaugh will be voted on here on the Senate floor, up or down, on the Senate floor. This fine nominee to the Supreme Court will receive a vote in this Senate in the near future.” #SCOTUS Full video here: https://t.co/xMqbfj2Cwh pic.twitter.com/zkfqXXDFsG — CSPAN (@cspan) September 24, 2018

LETTERS ARE GOING BACK AND FORTH

Both Judge Kavanaugh and his first accuser Christine Blasey-Ford have submitted letters to Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley.

However, Mrs. Blasey-Ford has not submitted official sworn testimony as Judge Kavanaugh and the witnesses have done.

In Mrs. Blasey-Ford’s letter, she expressed a desire to meet with the senator one-on-one and other senators in addition to testifying under oath. She added that she hoped the conditions could be worked out with her lawyers for her to testify Thursday.

The following is Senator Grassley’s response.

Letter from Senate Judiciary Committee chairman ⁦@ChuckGrassley⁩ to Professor Christine Blasey Ford pic.twitter.com/9RwTRHGp1b — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) September 24, 2018

As long as the decision is made based on facts, it is fair. If it’s based on her repressed memories alone, that would hardly be fair. Democrats seem to want a decision based on their emotions and how they feel about it all, giving her the advantage as a woman. Let it be known that there is nothing in a woman’s biology that makes her more honest or more reliable than a man.