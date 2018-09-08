Serena Williams Loses It, Calls Umpire a “Liar” and a “Thief”

Umpire Carlos Ramos issued a game penalty to Serena Williams during her game against Japan’s Naomi Osaka after a series of outbursts.

It all began when she appeared to be getting coaching from the sidelines.

She looked up at her coach who was motioning for her to go up to the net. She continued to go to the net. Ramos issued a point penalty.

Serena screamed at Ramos:

“Every time I play here, I have problems. I did not have coaching, I don’t cheat. You need to make an announcement. I have a daughter and I stand for what’s right. You owe me an apology.”

“For you to attack my character is wrong. You owe me an apology. You will never be on a court with me as long as you live. You are the liar. You owe me an apology. Say it. Say you’re sorry.”

She also slammed her racket down destroying it on the sidelines which was another point violation.

“This is not right, this is not fair. This has happened to me too many times,” Williams screamed at Ramos.

“Because I’m a woman you’re going to take this away from me. This is not right. Every single year that I play this is just not fair.”

Williams then began crying, saying she worked very hard for this.

After she repeatedly screamed at Mr. Ramos, calling him a liar and a thief who stole her points, he docked her a game. She never recovered.

As the trophy was handed over to Osaka, Serena was embarrassingly described as a “role model”. Her outburst took away from Osaka’s win.

The Grand Slam winner did hug Osaka during the ceremony.