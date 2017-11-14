Sessions Directs Prosecutors To ‘Evaluate Certain Issues’ Involving Clinton Foundation, Sale of Uranium One

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has reportedly told prosecutors to “evaluate certain issues” regarding the sale of Uranium One and ‘alleged unlawful dealings’ related to the Clinton Foundation—-possibly sparking a special counsel investigation, according to Fox News.

This is in response to July 27 and September 26 requests from House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-VA) and other committee member seeking a special counsel.

Sessions will not rule out a second special counsel.

Attorney General Sessions and Rod Rosenstein will provide direct oversight. Why is Rod Rosenstein involved? He is compromised.

Assistant Attorney General Stephen Boyd wrote:“The Attorney General has directed senior federal prosecutors to evaluate certain issues raised in your letters.” […] “These senior prosecutors will report directly to the Attorney General and the Deputy Attorney General [Rod Rosenstein], as appropriate, and will make recommendations as to whether any matters not currently under investigation should be opened, whether any matters currently under investigation require further resources, or whether any matters merit the appointment of a Special Counsel.”

Sessions is scheduled to testify before the same committee tomorrow, Tuesday.

The DoJ’s letter said they are already investigating a number of these issues. They also need to investigate Fusion GPS.

Sessions did recuse himself from many of these investigations as he said at his nomination hearings. Sessions has been under growing pressure from congress to do something. Representatives Jordan and Gaetz have written an editorial in Fox News blasting the DoJ and Rep. Gaetz has warned of a “coup d’état.”

Fox News has the rest of this exclusive.