Sessions “Disgracefully” Relegates FISA Investigation to IG

Attorney General Jeff Sessions Trump’s is angry with Jeff Sessions’ recent decision to have the Justice Department’s inspector general review a request by prosecutors and the FBI to monitor Trump campaign official Carter Page and his suspected contacts with Russians. He called the decision “disgraceful”.

Why is A.G. Jeff Sessions asking the Inspector General to investigate potentially massive FISA abuse. Will take forever, has no prosecutorial power and already late with reports on Comey etc. Isn’t the I.G. an Obama guy? Why not use Justice Department lawyers? DISGRACEFUL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 28, 2018

An Inspector General can’t do anything and it does take forever. It’s another delaying tactic. However, even though Obama appointed the IG Michael Horowitz, he did also work under George Bush and seems like a decent person.

Trump’s tweet refers to Sessions’ recent decision to have the Justice Department’s inspector general review a request by prosecutors and the FBI to monitor Trump campaign official Carter Page and his suspected contacts with Russians.

The FISA abuse case is very serious and Sessions is treating it as if it were a simple paper exercise.

It’s not a real investigation whent he IG does it. It’s more a slow motion gathering of evidence. The IG workds under more restrictions than if agents did it.

Sessions is playing it down.