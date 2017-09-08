Sessions’ DoJ Will Not Review Case Against Lois Lerner

Republicans asked the DoJ in April to reconsider the case against Lois Lerner who participated in the targeting of conservative groups during the Obama era.

The Trump administration said Friday they would not review her case.

It’s like we only changed presidents and kept the entire Obama administration in tact.

“[T]he Department determined that reopening the criminal investigation would not be appropriate based on the available evidence,” Assistant Attorney General Stephen Boyd wrote in a letter to Kevin Brady, the chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee.

No hearing, no review, no nothing.

Brady called that a “terrible decision” that suggested political appointees are not held accountable under the law.

“I have the utmost respect for Attorney General [Jeff] Sessions, but I’m troubled by his Department’s lack of action to fully respond to our request and deliver accountability,” the Texas lawmaker said in a statement.

Peter Roskam, the Illinois chairman of the tax subcommittee, also criticized the decision, terming it “a miscarriage of justice.”

Boyd wrote Friday that the department “carefully reviewed” its original 2015 decision not to prosecute, and had new attorneys independently review the investigation. He said that to convict Lerner, it would be necessary to prove that she intentionally discriminated against the groups based on their political views.

“I assure you that the Department has carefully studied the law, given the evidence the utmost consideration, and thoroughly reviewed the prior investigation from an objective perspective,” he wrote.

In 2010, she was caught discussing the pressure being put on the IRS to do something about the money being spent by conservatives on the election as a result of Citizens United.

She took the Fifth when asked to testify and she targeted conservatives groups with the exception of a few left-wing groups.

The lies told under oath were constant and provable. They all obstructed justice as did the current IRS chief, John Koskinen.

We were first told the targeting was conducted by a few ‘rogue agents’ in Cincinnati. That turned out to be a lie.

Another interesting facet to this is Lois Lerner’s emails around the key times were “accidentally” erased. Koskinen also “lost” emails.

All these corrupt officials have to do is lie and take the Fifth. As long as they are targeting the deplorable, they’re home free.

Today’s decision does not mean Lois Lerner is innocent. It means the justice system in Washington is deeply flawed.https://t.co/bMQ74GGQ3C — Ways and Means (@WaysandMeansGOP) September 8, 2017