Sessions Might Be Planning to End Mueller’s “Witch Hunt”

Attorney General Jeff Sessions could be back from wherever he’s been for the last several months. He hired Matthew Whitaker to serve as his chief of staff, taking Jody Hunt’s place as Hunt moves up to assistant attorney general in charge of the department’s Civil Division. What makes Whitaker unique is he thinks Mueller’s investigation could be a “witch hunt”.

He also thinks a strong case could have been made against criminal Hillary Clinton.

The fact that Sessions hired him makes one think he might be planning to do something about the endless fishing expedition by the Special Counsel.

Whitaker, who was a CNN legal commentator, wrote last month that President Trump was “absolutely correct” in his assertion that it was a “violation” for special counsel Mueller to investigate the Trump family’s finances.

Whitaker said, “Mueller has come up to a red line in the Russia 2016 election-meddling investigation that he is dangerously close to crossing. If he were to continue to investigate the financial relationships without a broadened scope in his appointment, then this would raise serious concerns that the special counsel’s investigation was a mere witch hunt.”

He contended that Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein should “act to ensure the investigation is within its jurisdiction and within the authority of the original directive. It is time for Rosenstein, who is the acting attorney general for the purposes of this investigation, to order Mueller to limit the scope of his investigation to the four corners of the order appointing him special counsel.”

Whitaker’s last position was as executive director of the Foundation for Accountability & Civic Trust (FACT), a conservative watchdog group focused on Democrat ethical issues.

Also interesting is that in May, he said there was a “strong case” to be made against Hillary Clinton and that she should be “extremely grateful” she wasn’t prosecuted.

It’s very interesting that in a Republican administration, the only ones investigated are Republicans. With all that the Democrats have done, not one has been investigated.