Sessions Says No Special Counsel to Probe FBI Corruption

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has made a decision about appointing a Special Counsel many will not like. The DoJ breathlessly appointed a Special Counsel to probe — endlessly — the alleged Russia-Trump collusion fishing expeditions. This same DoJ will not appoint a Special Counsel to probe their misdeeds. Instead, Sessions has enlisted a U.S. attorney from Utah, John Huber, to look into the situation.

The DoJ will investigate itself

After praising the DoJ, he wrote in a letter to the Senate Judiciary that the DoJ has sufficient resources to investigate any possible “errors” in “certain issues raised” by the House Committee on the Judiciary.

He has appointed U.S. Attorney John Huber to work with the Inspector General Michael Horowitz.

He said that since the current system was created in 1999, only two cases have warranted a special counsel, and the FBI probe isn’t yet one of them.

A corrupt FBI doesn’t merit it?

Sessions insists Inspector General Michael Horowitz will be able to probe past behavior by former FBI Director James Comey, fired Deputy Director Andrew McCabe and others who were involved in approving spying on Carter Page, a one-time Trump campaign foreign policy advisor.

Huber is outside D.C. which is a plus.

One benefit is the IG can make information public. Perhaps this approach will work but this is the DoJ that hasn’t fired anyone besides Andrew McCabe. Many of the suspect officials continue to work at the FBI and maintain their security clearances.

AG Letter Regarding the Inspector General and Hiring of US Attorney John Huber n Scribd