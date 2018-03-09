Sessions Strongly Defends Director Wray, Deputy Rod, the Deep State

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is considering another Special Counsel to investigate the FBI in response to a request from two congressmen.

“Well, I have great respect for Mr. Gowdy and Chairman Goodlatte and we’re going to consider seriously their recommendations.”

Sessions revealed he has been looking into it.“I have appointed a person outside of Washington, many years in the Department of Justice, to look at all of the allegations that the House Judiciary Committee members sent to us and we’re conducting that investigation.”

He said he’s not a bit concerned about the FISA process being looked at, which is very concerning in itself. How could he think this process was legitimate?

“I also am well aware that we have a responsibility to ensure the integrity of the FISA process. We’re not afraid to look at that. Some think our Inspector General is not very strong, but he has almost 500 employees, most of which are lawyers and prosecutors, and they’re looking at the FISA process. We must make sure it’s done properly and we’re going to do that. And I’ll consider their request.”

Shannon Bream asked him if Americans or at least Congress will see the FISA warrants. He was somewhat evasive. “I am determined to release everything that is properly releasable.”

He continued, “It does tend to be the more you put these documents out, which are very sensitive, the more they leak, so we have to be careful about that. We also have to follow the rules of the department and legal requirements.”

Is he kidding? Everything that hurts Trump is leaked and nothing that supports the Republican case is leaked. Is he still asleep?

The Attorney General also talked about correcting errors. He doesn’t see a scandal here, only some possible errors.

He’s probably not corrupt. There is nothing in his past to suggest he is. But he does seem to be permanently and dangerously naive and inept.

Nicknamed “Mr. Magoo”, he praised FBI Director Christopher Wray and the “fresh start at the FBI”. That really makes one wonder. The so-called “fresh start” is with all the same people, some moved around and others demoted.

Sessions defended the very public dinner he shared with Rod Rosenstein and the Solicitor General after President Trump called him out as “disgraceful” in a tweet.

It was obvious – as it was before – that his loyalties lie with the department bureaucrats and not the President.