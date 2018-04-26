Sessions, Wray Won’t Fire Strzok and Page…Go Away, Nothing to See Here

Former FBI Director James Comey said in an interview on Special Report with Bret Baier Thursday evening that he was “disappointed” with the Page-Strzok texts but he saw no sign of bias. Apparently, Attorney General Jeff Sessions would agree. He won’t fire them.

What does it take to get fired at the DoJ?

President Donald Trump asked Rumplestiltskin Sessions and FBI Chief Christopher Wray why pro-Hillary lovers Peter Strzok and Lisa Page were still employed at the bureau after being caught secretly exchanging texts and plotting to take Trump down. This is according to a report from Vox.

These two agents still have Top Secret security clearance and they hate Trump, but there is nothing to see here.

Sessions refused to fire these two.

Vox.com reported:

President Donald Trump sharply questioned Attorney General Jeff Sessions and FBI Director Christopher Wray during a White House meeting on January 22 about why two senior FBI officials — Peter Strzok and Lisa Page — were still in their jobs despite allegations made by allies of the president that they had been disloyal to him and had unfairly targeted him and his administration, according to two people with knowledge of the matter.

The president also pressed his attorney general and FBI director to work more aggressively to uncover derogatory information within the FBI’s files to turn over to congressional Republicans working to discredit the two FBI officials, according to the same sources.

The very next day, Trump met Sessions again, this time without Wray present, and even more aggressively advocated that Strzok and Page be fired, the sources said.

Trump’s efforts to discredit Strzok and Page came after Trump was advised last summer by his then-criminal defense attorney John Dowd that Page was a likely witness against him in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into whether Trump obstructed justice, according to two senior administration officials. That Trump knew that Page might be a potential witness against him has not been previously reported or publicly known.

How can Lisa Page be a witness when she is completely biased against Trump?