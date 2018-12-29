Seven Illegals Arrested in the Murder of Officer Ronil Singh

For all the years of its existence, the 12-member police force of Newman, California never had a line of duty death, until that of Officer Ronil Singh, who was shot multiple times at a traffic stop by a member of the Surenos Mexican gang.

The gangbanger killer Gustavo Perez Arriaga fled but has since been captured. He was attempting to escape to Mexico, and seven people assisted him — all are here illegally — and most are family.

THE ILLEGAL ALIEN AIDERS AND ABETTORS

Arriaga’s brother, Adrian Virgen, 25, and coworker, Erik Razo Quiroz, 32, were arrested Thursday for accessory after the fact to a felony. Virgen was arrested in Hanford and Quiroz in Modesto, Christianson said.

They are here illegally.

He said they were trying to protect Arriaga, who was trying to go to Mexico.

“That was his goal, to get across the border,” he said.

Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood said two men and a woman were arrested at the same home where Arriaga was found for aiding and abetting the suspect.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office identified the three as Bernabe Madrigal Castaneda, 59; Erasmo Villegas, 36; and Maria Luisa Moreno, 57.

Sheriff of Stanislaus County Adam Christianson told Jason Chaffetz, who was hosting the Ingraham Angle last night that all seven arrested are in the country illegally.

Detectives also arrested Gustavo Arriaga’s girlfriend and another of his brothers, accusing them of helping Arriaga evade police.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department identified them as Ana Leyde Cervantes, 30, and Conrado Virgen Mendoza, 34. Cervantes was arrested in Turlock and Mendoza in Livermore.

Youngblood also added that handcuffs owned by Singh were used in Arriaga’s arrest.

“Officer Singh’s handcuffs were brought down, and they’re on that guy for his trip home,” Youngblood said.

THIS WAS AN ENTIRELY PREVENTABLE MURDER

At the news conference Friday, Christianson had strong words about immigration and border security.

“We can’t ignore the fact that this could’ve been preventable,” he said, adding that California Senate Bill 54 — which became law last year — prohibited his department “from sharing any information with ICE about this criminal gang member.”

SB 54 bars law enforcement from detaining a person due to a hold request, responding to federal immigration enforcement’s requests for notification or providing information about a person’s release date unless that’s already available publicly.

Sheriff Adam Christianson:

Presser with Reggie Singh:

NEW: Authorities have the announced arrest of Gustavo Perez Arriaga, 32, an undocumented immigrant with known gang affiliations, for allegedly killing Northern California police officer Ronil Singh. https://t.co/8TBswROy02 pic.twitter.com/TtRCn2bazn — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) December 28, 2018

The original presser, with strong words for sanctuaries that protect criminals:

Newman police chief gives emotional press conference today after Corp. Ronil Singh was fatally shot during a traffic stop. “Please remember the man. Please remember the husband. Please remember what he was and what he came to this country to do.” pic.twitter.com/Jjci1Pv5oq — Sarah Ravani (@SarRavani) December 27, 2018