Seventh Woman Accuses Pig Al Franken, All Hypocritical Celebrities Exposed

Top Democrats are calling for Al Franken to step down now that a seventh woman has come out to accuse him and Blacks are angry that Franken, among others, operates under different rules from John Conyers Jr.

Franken became senator through corruption; he continuously says vile things against his opponents; and he’s always been a sexual slob. Why anyone is surprised is the question.

Democrats want to clear the path to attacking President Trump and Roy Moore in 2018 and need to get rid of their molesters. They like to pretend they are the only ones who care about women.

A seventh woman has come out to accuse Franken of making an unwanted sexual advance after a taping of his radio show in 2006.

A former Democratic congressional aide said Al Franken tried to forcibly kiss her after a taping of his radio show in 2006, three years before he became a U.S. senator. She was gathering her things when she turned and Franken was in her face. She quickly ducked and missed his wet, sloppy kiss. As she took off, he said, “It’s my right as an entertainer.”

Ugh!

This is who celebrities are. It’s their lifestyle.

A new scandalous and shocking transcript of a Matt Lauer roast in October 2008 attended by the so-called women’s rights advocates has been exposed. It wasn’t filmed. Filming was banned because of the depth of vulgarity.

Joe Scarborough brought it up on his show this week and said it was so bad that he left early. He said people not only knew about Lauer’s behavior, they celebrated it.

Following is a snapshot from the transcript of the filthy, dirty unfunny jokes. They told “d*ck and p*ssy” jokes. The President was part of this club at the time and was at this roast. The Billy Bush tape was just how these people talk. They all acted so shocked but that was as phony as the Russia collusion investigation.

An example of hypocrisy is best represented by Nancy Odell who was present for the roast and who acted so shocked and appalled by the Billy Bush tape. She was at this event and thought it very entertaining. One thing that is very clear is they knew about Matt Lauer — all those women’s rights activists knew and they have been lying.

Martha Stewart, who looked pretty out of place at a Friar’s Roast. The closest she could get to raunch was saying that “I hear NBC executives call Matt the ‘Cock of the Rock.’”

If she was tepid, Meredith Viera more than made up for it. Lauer’s Today costar started right in with, “That motherfucker Matt Lauer,” and got a big laugh.

“I am amazed that I have time for this stupidity,” she said, pointing out that she does the Today show, Who Wants to be a Millionaire?, has three kids and a husband, and that’s a lot of balls to juggle.

“Look at Katie Couric. She juggled Matt’s balls for six years. That’s three years per ball.”

(At this point, the spectacle of a TV personality doing this kind of material had the room of 1,900 rolling.)

“She squeezed those suckers so tight, she left nothing for me. Thanks, Katie,” Viera said, but she was just getting warmed up.

“People say he’s so prim and proper, like he’s got a stick up his ass. It’s not a stick, my friends, it’s Al Roker’s dick.”

After showing some slides from Beijing, with Lauer and Roker prancing in tights, she added: “Let’ just say Al puts the ‘meat’ in ‘meteorologist.”

“I don’t know if you knew this about him, but Matt is a lefty,” she continued. “Which is precisely why NBC hired him.” (Oh, the McCain camp is going to love that one.)

“Let’s focus on Matt’s numerous achievements in journalism,” she said with the briefest of pauses. “OK, that’s done.”

She then congratulated him, and said, “I’ll see you Monday, asshole.”

Katie Couric was next.

“I haven’t heard this much applause since CBS executives heard I was leaving,” she cracked.

“There are 1900 people here, which is about the biggest audience I’ve had since I moved to CBS.”

Also: “Al Roker, Obama’s second favorite weatherman after Bill Ayers.”

And: “It’s great that one of Barack Obama’s political advisers could make it here today. Ladies and gentlemen, Brian Williams.”

And as for Sarah Palin’s $150,000 on clothes? “In Eliot Spitzer dollars that’s three hookers and a pony.”

On that Cruise interview, and why it pained Lauer: “He wanted to be the only good-looking man in the room everyone thinks is gay.”

She then did a Letterman-style Top Ten Things About Matt which were fairly funny. Some highlights:

“10. According to his wife, he’s not really an early riser, if you know what I mean.”

7. When Katie did the colonoscopy live on television, doctors found Matt’s head.

And the best:

“2. He loves to eat Curry.”

The room loved that one, and Ann Curry blanched. Great moment.

You can read more at The Village Voice.

Ugh! Ugh! Phonies.