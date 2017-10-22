Sex Abuse VictimCorey Feldman Arrested for Marijuana, Speeding Before Gig

Actor Corey Feldman was arrested late Saturday night in Louisiana right before he was set to perform. This was days after he responded to the Harvey Weinstein scandal by calling out Hollywood pedophiles and warning he would find a way to seek justice.

The Lost Boys star was busted before his band were due to play at the Live Oaks Bar and Ballroom in Monroe, Louisiana, tmz reported.

Feldman was charged with one count of possession of [a small amount of] marijuana and one traffic charge, and was released from the Richland Parish Jail without being booked. He paid a small fine for speeding and weed possession.

Feldman revealed earlier this year that he and his good friend Corey Haim were victims of sexual abuse as children.

Other members of Corey Feldman & The Angels were also booked on unspecified drug charges.

Earlier this week he tweeted he would not reveal the names of his abusers or anyone else’s for fear of his and his family’s safety, asking people to stop trying to get him to name them.

However, he also tweeted: “THAT SAID I AM WORKING ON A PLAN THAT MAY B A WAY FORWARD 2 SHED SOME LITE ON THIS SITUATION! IF I CAN FIGURE OUT A WAY 2 GET ACTUAL JUSTICE,’ he revealed, before adding ‘NOBODY SHOULD LIV THEIR LIVES IN FEAR EXCEPT THOSE WHO COMMITTED THESE HEINOUS CRIMES IN THE 1ST PLACE! I HAV FAITH GOD WILL C THIS THRU!”